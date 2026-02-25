VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Pune welcomes a new destination for those who believe their homes deserve more than off-the-rack solutions. With the launch of its Experience Centre in the city, Papillon brings a bespoke design experience tailored for individuals who refuse to settle for standard furniture and instead seek pieces that reflect their personality, taste, and lifestyle. Moving away from the conventional "what you see is what you get" retail model, the new centre focuses entirely on the philosophy of bespoke craftsmanship. Rather than displaying rows of mass-produced inventory, the Experience Centre serves as a creative hub where clients can witness the intersection of design and artisanal manufacturing, ensuring every piece is tailored to their specific vision

What sets Papillon apart is its uncompromising commitment to quality. The brand sources the finest materials from Italy, Germany, and other leading European countries--right from precision-engineered fittings to premium veneers and finishes. Every hinge, mechanism, surface, and detail is chosen with care, ensuring both aesthetic excellence and long-lasting performance. The new Experience Centre in Pune offers clients an immersive design journey. Here, homeowners collaborate with expert designers to create furniture that is not only functional but deeply personal. Whether it's a statement wardrobe, a refined kitchen, or an elegant living space, Papillon transforms aspirations into tangible, beautifully crafted spaces. Speaking on the launch, Abhijit Kudale, Managing Director, Papillon, said,

"We didn't want to build just another store," says Mr Abhijit. "We built a space where every corner is crafted to tell a story--your story. I have travelled across the world and experienced some of the finest furniture craftsmanship firsthand. My vision has always been to bring that level of quality, detailing and precision to Indian homes, especially for the discerning few who truly value bespoke design and uncompromised excellence. With our Signature Store in Pune, we are making global standards accessible right here at home." With this launch, Papillon strengthens its promise: to bring global quality, European craftsmanship, and personalised design together under one roof, turning dream spaces into lived realities. Papillon's integrated operational model combines design, planning, and manufacturing under one ecosystem. The brand is supported by a team of over 35 production specialists, a 25-member planning and coordination unit, and 22 designers who collaborate closely with architects and homeowners. The in-house manufacturing facility employs 70-80 skilled personnel and is equipped with advanced German and Italian panel-processing machinery, including a four-side edge-banding system imported from Europe, enabling high levels of structural accuracy and finish quality.

