Passion Vista rejoiced with Valery Lorenz on a stupendous virtual event

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

Founder of Swiss Gulf Investment Partners, Valery Lorenz got felicitation for her uncanny ability to judge a Start-up and foresee its fate, making her indispensable in the world of entrepreneurs. With a decade of experience in project brokerage and investor relations, and her team of professionals in Switzerland and Dubai, Valery has been able to connect innovative project sponsors and profitable start-ups, successfully all over the world.

Valery herself was born and raised in Switzerland, where she completed her education and training in human resource management, marketing and finance. Her key competences include the identification of high potential start-ups in the fields of tech, sustainability, BioTech, AI and commodities, as well as professional communication and promotion of her clients.

Speaking about how she reached her final goal, Valery reveals, "I've always wanted to change the world, but could never really decide in which area, our present time offers simply too many possibilities. That's how the idea for 'Swiss Gulf Investment Partners' came about."

Valery is the Founder of Swiss Gulf Investment Partners, as well as an International Partner for the UAE at World Business Angels Investment Forum. The SGIP provides you with a high quality advisory and investment opportunities in geographically attractive areas, and are ultra-flexible.

Valery also has a life sciences company that has projects on Alzheimer's early detection, antibody screening, etc. Another company is working on the CO2 problem to achieve the NetZero emissions goal. Yet another company gives the population access to holistic wealth management advice. These projects are all very close to Valery's heart and it is great to see how many people have already benefited from them.

She also has a vision to start private schools for children. "I'm not a big fan of our current education system; financial intelligence, leadership, and social skills come far too short. And exactly these things are elementary important," states Valery.

No matter how much she accomplishes, it is never enough for Valery personally. "Basically, I am an extremely self-critical person. But what means a lot to me is when I can support other people in some way," she says. This is especially true in case of investments, where money and trust are both involved. "The interest of an investor is to manage a diversified portfolio and thus to split his risk. Our philosophy is to give an investor in the sectors - real estate, digital assets, commodities as well as company participations - equally interesting and tested investment opportunities," explains Valery.

No journey is complete without its share of obstacles and bumps. How did Valery cross the entrepreneurship hurdles? "Most people would call challenges problems - entrepreneurs see them as opportunities to grow and learn new things. The more successful you are, the bigger the challenges become. It also pushes you to achieve things that you would probably never achieve otherwise. I'm convinced that behind every career there's a lot of work at the beginning, and every now and then a lucky situation has a positive effect as an additional push," says Valery.

She would know, for this woman is almost an oracle when it comes to the fate of a company. A fact not gone unnoticed by many who have honoured her over the years. She won an award for 'Best of the Year Management & Finance' in 2014; 'Best Female degree Investment Advisor' in 2018; was honoured as 'Top 5 innovative female entrepreneur 2020'; and was the International Partner for the UAE at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) for the Global Start-Up Committee in 2021.

Valery is a true paragon of change. And she leaves us with an important message: "Something I see so often with people and it breaks my heart is how they don't use their talent and potential. So many wait for a 'motivator' and have no self-drive. It's okay to have weak moments. The important thing is to keep them as short as possible and learn from past situations. Our present time offers so many chances and opportunities as never before, you just have to be brave and grab them." To know more about international brand checkout www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email at info@passionvista.com

