Patralekhaa joins hands with luxury ayurvedic Brand- Just Herbs for their natural makeup line

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs have roped in Bollywood actress Patralekhaa, as the face of their Natural Makeup range.

Just Herbs released a brand film starring the actress in a double role where she can be seen getting ready for a dinner date.

"I am so impressed with Just Herbs' natural and ayurvedic makeup. The products deliver superior performance while packing all the Ayurvedic goodness! I am sold, " says Patralekhaa.

"I am elated to join the team at Just Herbs to spread the message that Natural can be Glamorous too," she adds.

You can see the brand video here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhwcFclQ33Y)

The brand film has gone viral on Social Media because of its unique concept where Patralekhaa is seen getting ready using Just Herbs' makeup products such as their iconic lip and cheek tints, Ayurvedic lipsticks and BB cream, when she is suddenly interrupted by her alter-ego played by the actress herself.

The banter between the two addresses common concerns around makeup such as long-stay and pigmentation which Patralekhaa confidently addresses while doing her makeup routine convincing her alter ego that glamour and the goodness of Ayurveda can go hand in hand.

"Patralekhaa's fresh and raw appeal aligns with our honest and transparent approach to making beauty more Inclusive and Unfiltered for digitally-native Gen-Z and Millennial consumers," said Arush Chopra, CEO and Co-founder of Just Herbs.

Just Herbs has a variety of Natural Makeup products including Herb-enriched Matte Liquid Lipsticks, Compact Powder, Ayurvedic Kajal and Nourishing Lip and Cheek Tints, which enjoy a cult-like following among natural beauty aficionados on online marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

The products are also available to shop on (https://www.justherbs.in) as well as at all Just Herbs retail touch points.

Just Herbs is a line of pure, bespoke and Ayurvedic skin, hair and beauty products which are made from certified organic and handcrafted ingredients from across India.

The brand continues to stick to their traditional Ayurvedic principles, but with a fresh and modern approach!

For Just Herbs, beauty needs to come full circle. Their formulations nourish, preserve or protect-a 360° approach that makes sure the solutions are long-lasting.

Also, it's the first Indian beauty brand to crowdsource their products which means they co-create them with the customers to deliver exactly what is needed.

