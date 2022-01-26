Pearl Precision rebrands itself as Sparsh Pearl

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Seeking to reposition itself as a market leader in Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories segments, the leading brand Pearl Precision Products (Pearl Precision) has kick-started a massive rebranding exercise.

The company has successfully established itself among the topmost players in the market as 'Sparsh Pearl' through this ongoing campaign: Pearl Precision Products is now Sparsh Pearl: Sparsh se aaye..Pearl ka ehsaas!

Through rebranding initiative, Sparsh Pearl offering a slew of high quality bathroom accessories and faucet collection is all set to create major footprints in India. Revolving around the company's vision and core value system, it's also looking to increase its brand presence all over the country. A renowned brand 'Pearl Precision' manufactures top-of-the-line Cisterns, Seat Covers, Kitchen Sinks, Cabinets, P.T.M.T. Bath Fittings, Bathroom Accessories and Sanitary Ware products among others.

Naresh Kumar Garg, Managing Director, Pearl Precision said, "Pearl Precision has been rebranded as Sparsh Pearl and the need for rebranding arose to provide the brand more vibrant look aimed at building strong brand recall and reposition it as a market leader in Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories segments. Our rebranding initiative is bolstered by a successful campaign with the message highlighting the core communication that the brand conveys: Sparsh Pearl: Sparsh se aaye..Pearl ka ehsaas!"

After registering a strong nationwide presence across tier-I-II cities, Sparsh Pearl is in fact on a mission to further strengthen its foothold in new and emerging markets through this initiative. The company has also unveiled its new Logo focussed on modern and elegant looks and moreover, it is there in the market with a new tagline "Sparsh Pearl: Sparsh se aaye..Pearl ka ehsaas!" which truly represents its unmatched range of state-of-the art immunity Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories. As per the plans "Sparsh Pearl" is already in the process of launching several new products in the coming months.

'Pearl Precision' that's now 'Sparsh Pearl' has In-House Tool Room which is equipped with all modern machineries like CNC, WIRECUT, VMC etc. and it is capable of developing moulding dies for delivering premium quality products. To manufacture its exclusive collection, Pearl Precision has used latest technology which helped it flawlessly create sustainable design for this unique environment friendly product line. Moreover, this haute collection is maintenance free and promises unbeatable durability with high performance.

Pearl Precision Products Pvt. Ltd. (Pearl Precision) began its activity as a company in 1986 that made Sheet Metal Components & Heat Sinks. After these first radiators, the firm expanded its portfolio with the production of Plastic Molded items.

In 2011, Pearl Precision entered into an extensive line of residential and commercial products which incorporate style and innovation into Cisterns, Seat Covers, Faucets, Showers, Sinks, Household and Accessories for the consumers. Pearl Precision has already spread its presence across India as well as in UAE & Nepal with the Brand name of "Pearl".

Pearl Precision has also been approved by "Bureau of Indian Standards" to use ISI mark on the products manufactured by it. With ideas from the technical and experienced human minds in the organization and through the process of continuous product development, it has established itself as an entity which can deliver products with immaculate precision within time bound schedule.

