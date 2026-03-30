PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: Perfios.ai, a B2B SaaS TechFin company serving financial institutions globally, today announced the launch of the Perfios DPDP Suite, a unified platform designed to help enterprises operationalize consent and comply with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. The DPDP Suite brings together data discovery, consent governance, data principal rights management, and compliance reporting into a single, integrated platform. Purpose-built for India's regulatory environment, it enables enterprises to establish a single source of truth for customer consent across the entire data lifecycle, from onboarding to servicing to exit. Unlike fragmented point solutions or retrofitted global privacy tools, the Perfios DPDP Suite is designed to address the full spectrum of DPDP requirements through modular, and enterprise-grade architecture. It combines deep data visibility with auditable consent management, enabling organizations to demonstrate verifiable proof of consent for every data processing activity.

Industries including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, and retail and beyond are required to align with DPDP guidelines. The deadline for full compliance with the DPDP Act and associated Rules is May 13, 2027. The platform delivers end-to-end compliance through integrated modules, including Data Discovery and Classification, Automated Records of Processing Activities (RoPA), Consent Governance, Data Principal Rights Management, Cookie Consent Management, and Database Activity Monitoring (DAM). Key benefits of the Perfios DPDP Suite include: - Accelerated Compliance Workflows: Pre-configured processes aligned with DPDP requirements - Audit-Ready Consent Governance: Generate verifiable consent records for any customer or transaction - Reduced Regulatory Risk: Proactively identify and mitigate potential compliance gaps

- Multilingual Support: Native support for 22 scheduled languages to ensure inclusive and compliant consent capture - Future-Ready Architecture: Designed to evolve with regulatory updates and enterprise requirements "Data privacy has moved from a regulatory requirement to a strategic business imperative, yet many organizations continue to operate with fragmented systems and limited visibility over customer consent. With the Perfios DPDP Suite, we are introducing a unified, India-first platform that enables enterprises to operationalize consent as a core part of their data governance framework. By combining deep data discovery with auditable consent management, the platform helps organizations achieve demonstrable compliance, accountability, and trust at scale," said Mohit Srivastava, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Data Protection Officer (DPO), Perfios.

Perfios brings proven enterprise scale and implementation expertise to consent governance, supporting over 1000 institutions across 18+ countries, with a strong track record of security and compliance. The DPDP Suite is built on a modular architecture with a single integration layer, enabling enterprises to deploy capabilities seamlessly while adapting to evolving regulatory requirements. About Perfios : Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS TechFin serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 20 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bengaluru, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

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