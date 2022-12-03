PETRONAS Lubricants India launches Rider Anthem 2.0 with Bollywood Rapper King

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): PETRONAS Sprinta, the premium motorcycle oil brand from PETRONAS Lubricants (India) Pvt Ltd (PLIPL), launched its Rider Anthem 2.0 at India's largest biking festival - India Bike Week held at Vagator, Goa on 2nd and 3rd December 2022. The event which celebrates passion, thrill and brotherhood amongst the biking community, witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the country with a plethora of activities over the course of the two days.

Rider Anthem 2.0, a catchy rap song, composed and sung by Bollywood rapper, King, is based on the theme "Power up with PETRONAS Sprinta". The first edition of the Rider Anthem featuring Bollywood singer, Arjun Kanungo, created a lot of buzz last year and this rap version is hoped to take the connection with the biking community to the next level.

Speaking on this occasion, Pranav Bhanage, CEO of PLIPL said, "We are really excited to have partnered with India Bike Week for the last couple of years. It is incredible to see the passion of the biking community in India at full display here at Goa. We are delighted by this synergistic association with IBW and look forward to being part of the growth of the biking culture in India. The Rider Anthem is just our way of saluting the spirit of the biking community."

Beyond the association with the IBW festival, PETRONAS Sprinta is also the partner of "IBW's Chai & Pakoda Breakfast Rides" across 30 cities which kicked off in September 2022.

Meanwhile, hundreds of bikers attending the two-day event also participated in a special contest organized by PETRONAS Sprinta. The contest gave them a chance to win the grand prize of a motorbike and other exclusive merchandise.

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, the national oil corporation of Malaysia. Established in 2008, PETRONAS Lubricants International manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricants products in over 100 markets globally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI has over 30 marketing offices in 28 countries, managed through regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Turin, Belo Horizonte, Chicago and Durban.

Currently ranked among the top 10, PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda to secure its position as a leading global lubricants company at the forefront of the industry.

For more information, please visit (www.pli-petronas.co.)

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)