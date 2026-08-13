Gemini Intelligence brings proactive assistance to Pixel 11, Watch 5, Buds

Google’s Pixel 11 ecosystem puts Gemini Intelligence at the centre of its latest hardware lineup, with the company extending Gemini-powered assistance across phones, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. At the Made by Google 2026 event, Google introduced the Pixel 11 series alongside the Pixel Watch 5 and new software updates for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a.

The Pixel 11 series, powered by Google’s Tensor G6 processor, brings Gemini-powered proactive assistance to the phone interface, alongside new AI features for photography, content creation, translation and visual search. The Pixel Watch 5 brings Gemini to the wrist with contextual suggestions and health and fitness features, while the Pixel Buds gain Gemini voice controls and more.

Several of the capabilities announced with the Pixel 11 series were first introduced or previewed by Google at its I/O 2026 developer conference earlier this year. The company had outlined its push towards more proactive Gemini experiences, including deeper integration across Android and features such as Rambler. The Made by Google launch brings those capabilities to Google’s latest hardware, while adding Pixel-specific features for photography, translation and contextual assistance.

Gemini becomes more proactive on Pixel 11

Google is positioning Gemini on Pixel 11 as more than a conventional chatbot. The company says that Gemini can now handle more complex, multi-step tasks across more than 40 apps, allowing users to complete actions rather than simply receive answers.

One of the new features is Rambler, a Gemini-powered voice-input system designed to turn natural speech into cleaner text. The goal is to understand how people actually speak, including filler words such as “um” and “ah”, and to produce a concise transcription.

Google is also bringing sign-to-text capabilities to Gboard. The feature uses Google DeepMind’s Sign Language-to-Text model to convert signing into text, while new writing tools can help users create messages in their own style. However, the company noted that availability will vary by country and language.

Pixel 11 can anticipate what users need

Google is also pushing AI deeper into the phone interface through proactive, contextual suggestions. Pixel 11 can surface information inside apps based on what the user is doing. For example, if a flight is coming up, the phone can display booking information and whether the flight is delayed. If a user is discussing dinner plans, Pixel can suggest completing a restaurant reservation.

Similar suggestions can involve saving an event to Calendar, adding a location to Maps or pulling relevant information into Google Wallet.

Google is also previewing location-based insights. When a user is waiting at a restaurant, for example, the lock screen can surface information about the venue and provide insights such as popular menu items or seating options based on information in Google Maps.

The broader shift is from users explicitly asking an AI assistant to do something to the phone recognising context and presenting a relevant action at the right time.

Magic Capture uses AI to catch the moment

Pixel 11 introduces Magic Capture, an AI-powered camera feature designed for situations where the perfect photograph is difficult to capture manually. Instead of requiring users to continuously press the shutter at exactly the right moment, Magic Capture analyses a sequence of frames and identifies the best instant. According to Google, the system can analyse around 400 frames using a combination of on-device intelligence and Gemini models.

It can then produce a 12 MP photograph and automatically apply edits such as cropping and unblurring. The feature can also generate a video, allowing users to capture fast-moving moments without constantly switching between photo and video modes.

Camera Looks brings AI-assisted personalisation

Google is also giving users more control over the visual character of their photographs with Camera Looks. Instead of relying solely on the standard Pixel processing, users can choose different visual treatments at the point of capture.

Google is introducing three alternative default looks: Natural, Shadows and Vanilla — alongside six additional styles: Digi, Black Tie, Minimal, Editorial, Classic and Velvet.

ALSO READ: AI, entertainment push app revenue to record $345 mn in Q2: Sensor Tower Each look can also be customised, allowing users to alter the final appearance rather than applying a fixed filter. Google says the processing involves changes such as using fewer frames and modifying colour lookup tables to recreate different photographic characteristics.

Creator Suite turns Pixel 11 into a content-production tool

For creators, Google has introduced Creator Suite, a set of tools aimed at simplifying video production directly on the phone. The camera includes an on-screen teleprompter that scrolls as the user speaks. Social-media gridlines can help with framing, while videos can be organised into project folders as they are recorded.

After recording, Storyboard can be used to trim and rearrange clips. Users can also make video the default camera mode, reducing the number of steps needed to start recording.

The significance of Creator Suite is that Google is moving some basic production functions traditionally handled by separate editing or teleprompter applications into the camera experience itself.

Instant Night Sight cuts low-light processing time

Google is also making Night Sight faster on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL.

With Instant Night Sight, Google says low-light photographs can be captured up to 4.5 times faster than on the Pixel 10, Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 series while maintaining the quality associated with Night Sight.

The improvement addresses one of the traditional limitations of computational photography: users often have to remain still while the phone combines multiple exposures. Faster processing means the camera can capture low-light scenes with less waiting.

Circle to Search moves into the camera

Google is also integrating Circle to Search directly into the Pixel 11 camera viewfinder.

Users can point the camera at an object and use Circle to Search to identify or learn more about it. Google gives the example of pointing the camera at a flower and using the feature to identify its species or find information about how to grow it.

This makes visual search part of the camera workflow rather than requiring users to first take a photograph and then search for the object separately.

Live Translate can translate video and audio in real time

Pixel 11 also expands Google's real-time translation capabilities through Live Translate.

The system can translate video and audio in real time using speech-to-speech translation technology and on-device generative AI models powered by the Google Tensor G6 processor. Google says media from around the world can be automatically dubbed into the user's preferred language, although the feature is subject to language, country, media and app limitations.

According to Google, the use of on-device processing is particularly important because it reduces dependence on cloud processing for some AI tasks and allows translation capabilities to be integrated directly into the phone experience.

Gemini extends beyond the phone

Google is also expanding Gemini's reach through connected apps and services. Over the coming weeks, users will be able to connect Gemini with services spanning productivity, entertainment, music, home and healthcare.

These include Granola, Otter.ai and Wix for productivity and creative tasks; Fever, GetYourGuide, Localiza, OpenTable in the UK and Ticketmaster for bookings and entertainment; iHeartRadio and Pandora for music; and Angi, Thumbtack and Zocdoc for home and healthcare services.

The idea is to let Gemini act as a central interface for tasks that would otherwise require switching between multiple applications, from booking a dinner or event to finding a service professional or making a doctor's appointment.

Pixel Watch 5 brings Gemini to the wrist

The AI strategy extends to the Pixel Watch 5, which Google describes as being designed for “Gemini Intelligence” and Google Health.

The watch's At a Glance feature provides context-aware information directly on the watch face. It can surface information such as boarding passes when a user reaches an airport or the number of remaining stops during a commute.

Google has also upgraded Raise to Talk, allowing users to lift their wrist to interact with Gemini. Users can ask Gemini to start a workout, set a timer or retrieve information such as dinner reservations from Gmail.

Core actions are processed using on-device AI, allowing some actions to work with low latency even when the watch is offline.

Gemini can turn complex tasks into one-tap actions

Pixel Watch 5 also introduces Gemini Intelligence Proactive Suggestions. Instead of requiring users to manually search through apps, Gemini can identify information relevant to a request and surface it directly on the watch. Google gives the example of someone asking about a family dinner: Gemini can locate the relevant calendar information and present it on the user's wrist.

The watch also introduces one-handed gestures. A double-pinch gesture can be used to select, confirm or send an action from a proactive suggestion, reducing the need to interact with the screen.

Google Health Coach brings AI into fitness planning

AI is also being used for fitness and recovery. Google Health Coach can create personalised strength-training workouts based on a user's goals. Users can also create and customise their own routines through the Google Health app.

The system can combine recovery indicators such as sleep and heart-rate variability with other conditions to make adaptive recommendations. Google gives the example of replacing an intense outdoor run with indoor yoga during a heat wave.

A new on-wrist strength-training experience is also coming, with step-by-step guidance for sets and rest periods and the ability to log weights and repetitions.

Sleep tracking

According to Google, Pixel Watch 5's sleep experience includes 15 per cent more accurate sleep-stage detection, alongside bedtime automation.

The watch can automatically pause audiobooks when the user falls asleep and switch to a dedicated bedtime watch face. Smart Wake monitors heart rate and movement during the 30 minutes before an alarm and attempts to identify a lighter stage of sleep in which to wake the user.

Health Guardian uses AI to identify subtle health trends

One of the more significant AI developments in the new Pixel ecosystem is Health Guardian, a suite of health and safety capabilities coming to qualified Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.

Rather than simply displaying individual readings, the system is designed to look for changes in physiological patterns over time. Google says the features work in the background and can produce monthly summaries of trends that may otherwise be difficult for users to notice.

Three of the new capabilities focus on:

Insulin resistance trends: The feature analyses multi-week physiological data to identify changes in metabolic health without requiring a blood sample. Google describes this as a first-of-its-kind capability on its Pixel and Fitbit wearables.

Blood pressure trends: The devices use pulse and movement patterns over time to estimate blood-pressure trends without requiring a cuff or manual calibration. Google says the information can help users identify persistent changes and decide whether to confirm them with a home monitor or consult a healthcare professional.

Sleep breathing quality: The watch tracks changes in breathing during sleep and provides a daily indication of how much of the user's sleep was spent with optimal breathing. These observations are then combined into longer-term assessments.

Google says these features are powered by health foundation models trained on large amounts of sensor data. Its insulin-resistance model, for example, was pre-trained on more than one trillion minutes of data from five million opted-in users and was validated against clinical blood tests, according to Google.

Google stresses that these features are intended for general wellness and are not designed to diagnose conditions or replace professional medical advice. Availability also varies by market and device.

Pixel Watch 5 can detect a breathing emergency

The most safety-focused addition is Breathing Emergency Detection. Using signals from the watch's PPG sensor, accelerometer and barometer alongside on-device AI, Pixel Watch 5 can look for severe and persistent drops in oxygen saturation that could be associated with situations such as choking, severe pneumonia or accidental drug toxicity.

If the watch detects a breathing emergency and the wearer is unresponsive, it can automatically contact emergency services and transmit the user's location. Google says the feature will launch first in select European markets.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 get smarter through software

Google is extending the Pixel AI experience to its existing Pixel Buds Pro 2, rather than introducing a new Pro-generation earbud alongside Pixel 11.

The Buds Pro 2 are getting Dynamic ANC, which adjusts noise cancellation when subtle changes in the earbud seal occur. The aim is to maintain consistent noise cancellation even when the fit changes slightly during use.

Gemini can also control earbud settings through voice commands. Users can, for example, ask Gemini to change the bass without manually navigating through settings.

The Buds are also gaining Pixel Watch sleep sync. When the watch detects that the wearer has fallen asleep, it can pause music, disable touch controls and silence notifications to reduce interruptions.

Live Translate comes to the earbuds

Translation is another major part of the Pixel Buds update. Users can tap their Buds to activate listening mode and understand conversations in more than 70 languages in near real time without having to hold their phone.

The system is designed to work in both directions. A user can speak in their own language, with the paired Pixel phone playing the translated version to the other person in their language.

According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 software updates will begin rolling out in September, while the new Olive finish will be available from August 12.

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