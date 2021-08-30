PharmaVOICE100 recognizes Incedo CEO Nitin Seth as a Life Sciences Industry Leader

You would like to read
Iselin (New Jersey) [US], August 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Incedo is a digital transformation expert empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments.
It has been recognized by the PharmaVOICE magazine as one of the leaders in the Life Sciences industry.
PharmaVOICE has honored CEO Nitin Seth as one of the Top 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences. And nominated him in the "Commander and Chief" category. PharmaVOICE 100 is an annual list established by PharmaVOICE magazine that recognizes individuals whose inspiration, motivation, and outstanding leadership have made an impact to the life sciences industry.
The distinguished honorees are nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers and are selected based on specific criteria as well as involvement in community and philanthropic efforts. The honorees represent a broad cross-section of Life Sciences industry leaders.
Nitin was recognized for his leadership experience, Digital Transformation vision, support of education and sustainability around the world, and mentoring of colleagues and professionals.
"The genesis of the PharmaVOICE 100 was to showcase people -- people who inspire change, people who inspire others to stretch and reach their goals, people who are committed to making the world a healthier place," says Taren Grom , editor and co-founder, PharmaVOICE. "Nitin and all the PV100 honorees exemplify this inspiration."
"I am deeply grateful to be considered and included in this select group of Life Sciences leaders and visionaries," said Nitin. "While my career has been founded on helping others thrive, I want to highlight the tremendous work done by the Incedo team to enable our Life Sciences clients to strategically develop and implement their digital transformation strategies. I'm proud of them and very appreciative of PharmaVOICE for this major honor."
The July/August special issue of PharmaVOICE magazine is available online. To learn more about Seth's recognition, please visit (https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#1)
