Phoenix's One Bangalore West announces the launch of its new skyline homes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Phoenix One Bangalore West, from the Phoenix group moves onto the next phase of its launch by introducing new skyline homes at Tower 7 in the heart of the city, Rajajinagar at attractive prices.
This residential - garden project offers unmatched luxury. The 7 key advantages of buying a home at OBW are cross ventilated homes, pool & garden facing views, multiple size options, central location, world class amenities, multiple awards and exquisite landscapes.
Phoenix One Bangalore West is a privileged experience, located in the heart of the city at the very desirable premium address of 1 Dr. Rajkumar Road, the metro station, a mall, restaurants, educational institutions, hospitals, practically everything you need for your comfort, is a minute's walk away.
After successful launch of 6 luxurious towers, Phoenix One Bangalore west now introduces the new skyline homes at Tower 7. Homeowners will be able to enjoy a diverse selection of sizes and layouts, home office options, a 50,000 Sq. ft. clubhouse and world class amenities designed by renowned Architects in a 17-acre campus in the heart of the city. Phoenix One Bangalore west nestles diverse community of businessmen, entrepreneurs, professionals and expats.
Phoenix One Bangalore West has seen the best names in the industry come together to create a living environment that is the perfect setting to live well. The Architects Benoy (UK) and the RSP (Singapore) are amongst the most reputed worldwide. The Landscape Architects Design cell is known for their exceptional expertise in creating unique aesthetic spaces.
Other amenities include a 2 lane Bowling alley, Temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool, Fine Dining, Billiards and Pool tables, Beauty Salon, Spa, Jacuzzis, Yoga/Dance Studio, Creche, Banquet Halls, Multi-purpose courts, Cafe Lounge, and Guest Rooms.
To add a feather in its cap, One Bangalore West's path-breaking work in the genre of luxury living has won multiple awards including the Asia Pacific Property Award for Best Interior Design 2017-2018, Best Luxury Apartment Project 2016 by NDTV, Best Residential Project 2016 by CNBC to name a few.
Phoenix One Bangalore West is a cluster of high-rise towers that offer a breath-taking view of the city. They offer world-class planning and lavishly proportioned apartments that aspire to epitomise luxury for today's generation. It is one of the tallest and grandest residential gated community in Bangalore, consisting of spacious apartments with excellent cross-ventilation in all apartments, and will be a landmark in the real estate sector.
For further information, please visit: (http://www.onebangalorewest.in)
