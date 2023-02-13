Pixelo Digital launches Prospectoo: a Real-Time B2B data building product for marketers

You would like to read
- PROSE Technologies showcase their 5G in-building DAS antenna at IMC 2022
- Paysharp is LIVE on Bharat Bill Payment System and BBPS B2B Payments
- India ITME 2022 - Revolutionizing South East Asian Textile Industry
- Asia's largest B2B marketplace for digital services, EMB, appoints Ananteshwar Singh as CPO
- Scoopearth is ready to launch its SAAS based B2B Ratings, Reviews, and E-Commerce Platform
Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pixelo Digital, a global demand generation company, recently launched (https://bit.ly/3YmwsOU) Prospectoo: A B2B marketing product focussed on real-time data discovery and lead generation, specifically built for marketers and sales professionals.
Through the last few years of interacting with B2B leaders - the Pixelo Team discovered gaps in the existing framework for building B2B Prospecting Data. Organizations of all sizes today spend a big chunk of their revenue in acquiring B2B prospecting data.
Sunil Arya, Founder & CEO of Prospectoo & Pixelo Digital states "Having worked with B2B brands on their demand generation journey, we realized getting the right prospecting data was always a challenge. Prospectoo was engineered & built aiming to help sales & marketing professionals break away from manual data-building & unnecessarily high-priced cost/lead, helping them with precision targeting and efficiency."
(https://bit.ly/3YmwsOU) Prospectoo seamlessly processes upto 2000 lead data points in under thirty minutes powered with 20+ automation workflows & multiple use cases, that range from building Email Intelligence directly from LinkedIn to checks such as Email ID Verifier, Name Cleaner, Data Deduplication, and automations such as automated LinkedIn Connection Request Sender and much more. The product delivers granular filtering abilities such as demographics, technographics and profile intelligence.
Looking ahead, the Pixelo Digital team is focussed on adding more capabilities with product innovation on data intelligence, aiming to drive higher ROI for marketers.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .