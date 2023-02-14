Positive Psychology: The key to improved well-being

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI/GPRC): Dr Ruupa Rao, an ICF PCC executive Coach, Psychologist, counselor, and motivational speaker, recently attended an interview with Shiksha Sarorkar during the Jaipur Education Summit on Jan 24, 2023. The program was organized by Credent TV and SS Jain Mahavidyalaya, with sponsorship from a number of other organizations.
During the interview, Dr Ruupa Rao spoke about the importance of including positive psychology in psychological practice. She emphasized that research has shown that a positive outlook can have numerous benefits for both individuals and society as a whole. Positive psychology can help individuals to develop resilience, increase life satisfaction, and build stronger relationships.
Dr Ruupa Rao also discussed the impact of positive psychology in reducing depression and other mental health concerns. She highlighted the fact that the spread of instant gratification culture, especially with the rise of mobile and social media, has created a generation of individuals who lack the patience and resilience to wait for their rewards. By incorporating positive psychology into daily life and mental health practices, individuals can learn to shift their focus from problems and stressors to the things that bring them joy and fulfillment.
"The practice of positive psychology has the power to transform lives and communities," said Dr Ruupa Rao. "It is important for us to understand its impact and incorporate it into our education and mental health practices."
The inclusion of positive psychology in psychological practice and education has become increasingly important in recent years, and is poised to play an even bigger role in shaping the future of mental health and education.
This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)
