PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Praana Group today announced the completion of its acquisition of Multi-Chem, now operating as Sterling MultiChem within the Sterling Specialty Chemicals platform. The acquisition strengthens Praana Group's specialty chemicals platform and expands its energy-sector capabilities.

The combination brings together Sterling Specialty Chemicals' expertise in specialty chemical manufacturing, polymer technologies, and advanced surfactant systems with Multi-Chem's field service capabilities, enhancing its ability to support oil and gas operators with high-performance chemical solutions and technical expertise across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Multi-Chem has built a strong presence in the oilfield chemicals sector through application-driven programs designed to address complex operational and production challenges. Its solutions support operators across the energy value chain, including chemicals used in drilling, completion, and production, as well as programs focused on flow assurance, corrosion and scale management, water treatment, and process optimization. These capabilities help maintain asset integrity and improve operational performance across energy assets.