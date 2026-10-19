NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: Prateek Group is set to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 people in Noida in the coming months, with construction already underway for its upcoming development in Sector 150, along the Noida Expressway. The employment opportunities are expected to span construction, engineering, security, facility management and allied services. Beyond direct employment, the development is expected to create demand for construction materials, transportation, logistics, equipment and other support services, benefiting suppliers, contractors and local businesses across the wider ecosystem. Construction Underway Ahead of Sales Launch Prateek Group has commenced on-site construction ahead of the project's official sales launch, reflecting its focus on preparedness and execution. As work progresses, the development is expected to engage skilled and unskilled workers, engineers, technical specialists, security personnel and other professionals.

The construction activity is also likely to benefit material suppliers, transport operators, logistics companies and service contractors, creating additional economic opportunities across the region. Supporting Local Economic Activity The employment impact is expected to extend beyond direct project jobs, with increased activity potentially benefiting local shops, food outlets, catering businesses, transport providers and other service establishments. Contributing to Noida's Growth Noida and Greater Noida continue to witness growth supported by infrastructure development, improved connectivity and expanding residential and commercial activity. In this environment, Prateek Group's employment initiative is expected to contribute through job creation while supporting businesses and services linked to the construction ecosystem.

As construction progresses, the economic impact is expected to extend across workers, suppliers, vendors, contractors and local service providers, further supporting economic activity in Noida. About Prateek Group Prateek Group was incorporated in 2005 with a vision of quality and on-time delivery. The company was founded by Mr. Prashant Tiwari, a Civil Engineer by qualification and a visionary & futuristic by traits. Prateek Group stands tall as the first luxury developer of Noida with the launch of Noida's first luxury project Prateek Stylome in 2011, followed by Prateek Edifice in 2013. Hence, the group created symmetry of similar projects with each one raising the standard high in the realty market of NCR. With 20+ years of expertise, the group has delivered 20 million square feet, catering to more than 50,000+ happy customers. The group's commitment to quality construction and timely delivery has earned it the trust of both homebuyers and investors, establishing itself as a leader in the NCR's real estate market. Some of the salient construction projects that have enabled the Prateek Group to achieve superlative industry acclaim include residential projects in NCR like Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Royal Cliff, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Canary, Prateek Grand City township.

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