Prepare youth for Olympics from right age: Dr. Anuj Choudhary

You would like to read
- Unwanted Antibiotic can Destroy the Health of a Body Builder: Dr. Anuj Chaudhary
- Proper Nutrient Tailored to your Goals is your Best Bet: Dr Anuj Choudhary
- Boost body's immunity through nutrition: Dr David Heber of Herbalife Nutrition Institute tells how
- National Nutrition Month: Protein Report Card launched by Right To Protein
- Study reveals severe gaps in understanding of quality protein requirements in India's daily diets
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The gym has become the new 'hang out' spot for the youth generation, with young people spending their pin money on protein supplements and subscription for gym memberships on their birthdays.
"I am a true follower of Swami Vivekananda. We are within the middle of a fitness revolution wherein social media feeds are filled with images of the ideal body, workout routines and diet plans and youth has become crazy about it. I always encourage and urge staying active right from a young age and establish a healthy routine life long. Perfect timing is one of the keys for getting success in the field of Body Building," said Dr Anuj Choudhary, CEO, Animal Booster Nutrition.
"The aspiration amongst teenagers and youth for muscles has had positive knock-on effects for the sports nutrition and supplement industry. Supplements like protein powders are being incorporated into the younger generation's everyday lifestyles. I personally recommend Animal Booster Nutrition Company products. They're good in quality also as supported international standards," Dr Anuj Choudhary added.
"Yes, youth can handle and even enjoy weightlifting and plyometric. Fitness is vital, but it also must be age-appropriate. Even as adults get to build a foundation for strength training with exercises in balance and proper form and movement, children also require practice and methods that match their age and fitness levels," he further added.
We can prepare youth for the Olympics right from the correct age. Strength training, weight lifting and plyometric exercises can benefit youth, yet it should be done dynamically and with legitimate guidance.
Suggestions from Dr Anuj Choudhary: Olympic-style lifts and plyometric moves:
* Strength training improves many measures of fitness that are important to sports like soccer, basketball and volleyball.
* Strength training and plyometrics can be fun too. It's all about attitude.
* This kind of training sets youth for making a lifelong habit of strength training and good fitness.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor