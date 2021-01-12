Prepare youth for Olympics from right age: Dr. Anuj Choudhary

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The gym has become the new 'hang out' spot for the youth generation, with young people spending their pin money on protein supplements and subscription for gym memberships on their birthdays.

"I am a true follower of Swami Vivekananda. We are within the middle of a fitness revolution wherein social media feeds are filled with images of the ideal body, workout routines and diet plans and youth has become crazy about it. I always encourage and urge staying active right from a young age and establish a healthy routine life long. Perfect timing is one of the keys for getting success in the field of Body Building," said Dr Anuj Choudhary, CEO, Animal Booster Nutrition.

"The aspiration amongst teenagers and youth for muscles has had positive knock-on effects for the sports nutrition and supplement industry. Supplements like protein powders are being incorporated into the younger generation's everyday lifestyles. I personally recommend Animal Booster Nutrition Company products. They're good in quality also as supported international standards," Dr Anuj Choudhary added.

"Yes, youth can handle and even enjoy weightlifting and plyometric. Fitness is vital, but it also must be age-appropriate. Even as adults get to build a foundation for strength training with exercises in balance and proper form and movement, children also require practice and methods that match their age and fitness levels," he further added.

We can prepare youth for the Olympics right from the correct age. Strength training, weight lifting and plyometric exercises can benefit youth, yet it should be done dynamically and with legitimate guidance.

Suggestions from Dr Anuj Choudhary: Olympic-style lifts and plyometric moves:

* Strength training improves many measures of fitness that are important to sports like soccer, basketball and volleyball.

* Strength training and plyometrics can be fun too. It's all about attitude.

* This kind of training sets youth for making a lifelong habit of strength training and good fitness.

