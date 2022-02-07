Pristyn Care doubles its Surgical centres and crosses 1Mn patient interactions

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Pristyn Care, a health technology start-up specialising in secondary-care surgeries, has doubled its surgical centres to 800 in 2021. Pristyn Care surgical centres are now functional across the 7 metro cities - Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata - and 35 tier 2 & 3 cities across the country.

Operating in over 12 surgical categories such as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Urology, Gynaecology, - (https://www.pristyncare.com/?utm_source=Media-Other & utm_medium=Other & utm_campaign=Dec2021 & utm_id=PressRelease) Pristyn Care has successfully treated over 60k patients and completed 1Mn+ patient interactions.

Pristyn Care operates on an innovative full-stack Care Delivery model to ensure that high quality surgical care is offered to patients at an affordable cost. It achieves this through its policy of using the under-utilised OT and bed capacity available at its partner hospitals. The company invests in high end medical technology like diode lasers, Microdebriders, phaco-lasers, 3D meshes, coblators and mini-port laparoscopy kits and many more such advanced equipment.

The company has ~ 400 full time expert doctors who have a wealth of experience of performing surgeries for 50+ diseases using the most advanced surgical technology and equipment. The highly trained surgeons and dedicated nursing and paramedical staff follow standardised care modules and undergo regular specialized training led by the quality & medical directorate team at Pristyn Care. Till date, the company has trained over 10,000 such nursing and paramedical staff with the aim of improving surgical outcome and patient experience.

Pristyn Care co-founder Dr.VaibhavKapoor, said, "We would continue to expand our services, invest in high end medical equipment, train our surgeons and nursing and paramedical staff and maintain a strict adherence to protocols set by the Govt. of India. Our surgeons conduct surgeries using high end miniport laparoscopy kits, advanced lasers, 3D meshes etc. Such superior quality surgeries to patients in Tier 2 & 3 cities would be a great service to our nation. Our model of free post-op consultation and 24x7 Personal Care Buddy are path-breaking initiatives and highly patient centric."

A rock-solid technology backbone and a dedicated Personal Care Buddy assigned to each patient at Pristyn Care strengthens its' patient-first initiatives including billing transparency, maintaining medical records through EMR and hassle-free admission-discharge at hospitals. Pristyn Care has set up a 24/7 in-hospital patient helpline to address patient queries any hour of the day during their hospital stay.

The company has partnerships with health insurance companies and financing providers. These partnerships help in easy and faster cashless claim approvals and EMIs facilities at 0% interest.

Pristyn Care co-founder Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, said, "The Government of India through Union Health Ministry's National Telemedicine Service - eSanjeevani, and many international medical federations are encouraging digital modality of seeking health services. We are a tech-enabled surgery provider and work with an aim to offer the highest quality surgery that is easy on the pocket too. Through our partnerships with the insurance companies and health-financing providers and our strong technology driven ecosystem, we want to ensure that the costs of surgery do not become a burden. Through these options, our patients and caregivers would not have to dig deep into their household savings."

Indian healthcare delivery infrastructure is highly skewed and is centred in metros and larger urban centres. This leads to large scale migration from Tier 2/3 cities and towns to larger urban centres and metros for seeking quality healthcare.

Dr Garima Sawhney, Co-founder, reiterates Pristyn Care's commitment to expanding the surgical services and following standard treatment guidelines, "Accessing quality healthcare is a challenge for most of our population and at Pristyn Care we are working to bridge this gap. We offer high quality surgery, at an affordable cost while adhering to standard practices set by NABH, MCI and Govt. of India."

Founded by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr.VaibhavKapoor and Dr.GarimaSawhney in August 2018, Pristyn Care (pristyncare.com) is a leader in Secondary Care Surgeries.

The company has a team of 400+ expert surgeons, performing advanced Surgeries for over 50+ diseases using the latest Advanced Medical technology.

Pristyn Care has differentiated itself by ensuring a 24/7 Personal Care Buddy is allotted to every patient. This coordinator ensures A to Z of surgery - allocating the right doctor to patient, diagnostics, remote insurance clearance, admission & discharge formalities, cab pick-up & drop, Free meal for attendant, Patient Financing (EMI) and Free post-surgery follow-up - is taken care of. This ensures patients & their family members focus on recovery rather than running around.

