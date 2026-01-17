VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, reported pre-sales of Rs 1,414 crores in Q3FY26, marking a 17% YoY growth. The average price realisation improved by 12% YoY, while customer collections for the quarter grew by 22% YoY to Rs 1,140 crores. Commenting on the Company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "In 9MFY26, we made significant progress in expanding our portfolio, adding over 12.76 msft of potential developable area with an estimated GDV of approximately Rs 13,900 crores. These include marquee acquisitions across Bengaluru and Mumbai, such as a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru; large-scale partnerships in North and East Bengaluru; and redevelopment projects at Malabar Hill and Chembur. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and value creation through strategic expansion in high-demand micro-markets.

In Q3FY26, we continued the growth momentum, driven substantially by sustenance sales, achieving pre-sales of Rs 1,414 crores and collections of Rs 1,140 crores, both improving year-on-year. This performance underscores the continued trust of our customers and the strength of our brand across markets." Key Highlights During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 1.23 msft, delivering 1,116 homes, bringing the cumulative handover for 9MFY26 to 2.58 msft (2,446 homes). New Launches (Project/Phases): 9M FY26 - In Q3 FY26, Puravankara launched Purva Silversky at Hebbagodi Village, Attibele Hobli, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, with a total saleable area of 7,73,111 sq ft. The project comprises 356 homes across 3, 4 and 5 BHKconfigurations.

- During 9M FY26, the total saleable area launched stood at 2.83 msft, including 2.05 msft from new phase launches. Business Development (9M FY26) - Anekal Taluka, Bengaluru: Acquired a strategically-located 53.5-acre land parcel in Attibele Hobli with a GDV potential of ~Rs 4,800 crores, offering 6.4 million square feet. - Malabar Hill, Mumbai: Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Puravankara secured a prestigious redevelopment project with a GDV potential of ~Rs 2,700 crores, offering 0.7 million square feet of premium development on 1.43 acres. - Balegere, East Bengaluru: Entered into a joint development for a 5.5-acre land parcel with a combined potential GDV of over Rs 1,000 crores.

- Chembur, Mumbai: Selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies, unlocking over 1.2 msft of development potential across ~4 acres, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,100 crores. - KIADB Hardware Park, North Bengaluru: Partnered with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre land parcel with 3.48 msft developable area and potential GDV of over Rs 3,300 crores. Outlook India's macroeconomic momentum remained strong in Q2 FY26, with real GDP growth of around 8.2% YoY, leading the RBI to upgrade its FY26 growth outlook to 7.3%. While residential housing demand moderated in Q3 FY26, declining by approximately 16% YoY in volume terms. In contrast, the commercial real estate segment remained resilient, with leasing activity rising about 15% QoQ. Bengaluru led leasing absorption with a ~24% share, followed by Mumbai at ~22% and Delhi-NCR at ~18%, underscoring the continued strength of office demand in India's key metros.

