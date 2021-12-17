Purchase premium Furnitech furniture from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on No Cost EMI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Making expensive home decor an extremely wallet-friendly affair, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering attractive discounts and special offers on Furnitech furniture across categories and price ranges.

Customers can shop for a wide range of furniture and standalone home improvement pieces from Furnitech to make their living space more inviting. Furnitech furniture pieces are available at the lowest EMIs on the EMI Store and customers can avail 25 percent cashback upto Rs. 3000 on every purchase.

The No Cost EMI plans offered by the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, India's first EMI-only platform, allow customers to purchase Furnitech furniture in interest-free monthly instalments. The zero down payment provision on select items, on the other hand, allows buyers to spruce up their living room, office spaces and gardens without paying any money upfront.

Established in 1997, Furnitech Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd. extends premium and luxurious upholstered furniture. From couches and sofa sets to recliners and office chairs, the brand offers a wide assortment of furniture pieces. A few of its best-selling models on the EMI Store include:

Furnitech Jessica 3 Seater Sofa In Black Color with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,467, zero down payment and flat 22 percent off

Furnitech Mexico 2 Seater Sofa In Grey with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,433, zero down payment and flat 22 percent off

Furnitech Nelson 1 Seater Sofa In Brown with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,311 and zero down payment

Furnitech Tina 2 Seater Sofa In Red with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,773, zero down payment and flat 22 percent off

Furnitech Tina 3 Seater Sofa In Red with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,467, zero down payment and flat 22 percent off

Benefits of purchasing Furnitech furniture from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The perks of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store are endless. Customers get access to more than 1 million products from leading brands and they can shop on the EMI Store from more than 1,000 cities.

Furthermore, shoppers can buy (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/furnitech.html) Furnitech furniture on Lowest EMIs, thus opting for a deferred payment plan.

By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can also access No Cost EMI plans, with flexible repayment tenors ranging from 3 months to 24 months. Other benefits of shopping on the EMI Store include a zero down payment facility on select models, cashback vouchers and free home delivery.

How to purchase Furnitech furniture from the EMI Store

Log onto the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the desired Furnitech furniture item

Add the item to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including name and address

Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)