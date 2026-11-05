BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: QKTech, formerly QualityKiosk Technologies, announced it has been positioned as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Quality Engineering Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

The assessment evaluated 40 global service providers based on market impact, vision, and capabilities for assuring AI applications and systems. QKTech's positioning reflects capabilities across AI evaluation, generative AI assurance, observability, guardrail validation, and continuous monitoring of AI systems from development through production.

The announcement comes shortly after QualityKiosk unveiled its new identity as QKTech. The rebrand reflects the company's evolution from quality engineering into an AI reliability engineering and AI assurance company helping enterprises build, deploy, and operate trustworthy AI-powered systems at scale.