Quantech Leap by Hadelin de Ponteves surpasses 1.5 million users for his online courses on Udemy

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/ATK): Udemy is an e-learning platform that allows students to create and offer an online course on its platform, which has become the largest of its kind. Udemy's most popular courses focus on technical and business topics - like how to code in Python or how to use Google Analytics. The platform also features courses on topics that focus more on hobbies or personal development.
Hadelin's courses have been accessed by over 1.5 million students across 215 countries worldwide, and his business is just expanding. He also received the honorary PhD doctorate by the Academy of Universal Global Peace. The latter is really happy to be able to affect the lives of millions of people for the better through his work, in the process.
"The landscape of online education wasn't as vast when they started his initiative, but today, especially due to the pandemic, the demand of online education has increased and over the years, people have realised that the future is of the AI. So, my artificial intelligence course, Machine Learning A-Z, has found many new takers and most of them come from India", says Hadelin.
Udemy claims to have the largest course catalog anywhere, with more than 155,000 courses. And its leaders say that the pandemic has accelerated its growth, from 3,000 new courses added each month last year to 6,000 a month today.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
