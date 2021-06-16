Raniwala 1881 unveils Spring-Summer 2021 collection

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): The long-standing Jaipur-based brand known for its award-winning jadau pieces, Raniwala 1881, is pleased to announce the launch of 'Kumari', their Spring-Summer 2021 collection.

Picture a typical Indian wedding, as a couple starts a new journey of wedded bliss, the ambience is enveloped with unadulterated love and laughter.

Adding spirit and soul to the celebration is the coterie of bridesmaids; not just supporting acts to the brides, but stars in their own right. Raniwala 1881's Spring-Summer 2021 collection 'Kumari' is dedicated to them.

The Raniwala 1881 'Kumari' is strong, spirited and stylish. She marries elegance with edge, thinks global while valuing her roots, and favours grandeur and mindfulness with equal fervour. She is a tastemaker with an affinity for jewels that allow her to revel in the richness of her heritage. With this in mind, this collection adopts an ethno-contemporary approach, the very foundation of Raniwala 1881's design philosophy, while seeking inspiration in the history, architecture, culture and crafts of Rajasthan.

Open-setting polki and precious gemstones have been married with a forward-thinking and fresh design vocabulary. Majestic hues of a surreal summer sunset are woven into the narrative with the unique color palette. This is the very rationale behind the versatile use of gemstones like morganites, Russian emeralds, pearls and rubies.

Abhishek Raniwala, Co-founder & Creative Director of Raniwala 1881 says: "Kumari is a strong, young woman who takes pride in herself, her roots and her values. The collection has been handcrafted with love for the bridesmaid of today who is a patron of modern heirlooms." He adds, "The other driving force behind the launch of a new collection even during such turbulent times was to fulfil our commitment to our craftsmen. With adequate safety measures in place, we continued to support our community of artisans with the purpose to sustain their craft. Raniwala 1881 believes that it is imperative to be responsible towards the craft community and fuse new-age sensibilities into our tradition."

