PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat)/ New Delhi [India], April 9: Rapidise, a leading ODM and EMS provider, is driving India's growth in intelligent hardware products. As the electronics manufacturing sector expands, the company is strengthening its capabilities to meet rising demand for Vision Edge AI devices, IoT products, and high-precision electronics. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technologies, Rapidise focuses on manufacturing solutions for Vision AI products, smart cameras, edge devices and connected hardware platforms, enabling hardware companies to scale faster and bring products to market more cost-efficiently. "India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem is experiencing exponential growth," said Brijesh Kamani, CEO of Rapidise. "Strong policy support, rapid expansion of production and export opportunities is building the foundation for a globally competitive hardware ecosystem"

India's electronics production has grown sixfold from ₹1.9 lakh crore (2014-15) to ₹11.3 lakh crore (2024-25), while exports have expanded eightfold from ₹38,000 crore to ₹3.27 lakh crore. "The rapid growth of electronics manufacturing in India is creating demand for partners who can support both innovation and scale," said Ashish Chinthal, Chief Business Officer, Rapidise. "At Rapidise, we are building electronic systems design and manufacturing capabilities that help product companies accelerate their go-to-market plans." Rapidise integrates Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) to ensure end-to-end traceability and production visibility. Smart IoT storage systems maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels to preserve component integrity. The in-house validation lab is equipped with environmental chambers, vibration systems, ESD testers, pressure equipment, and push-pull testers to simulate real-world conditions. These capabilities support pre-certification testing to ensure products meet industry standards before formal certification.

Vision AI and optical products are assembled in specialized ISO Class 6 cleanroom, providing a contamination-controlled environment for precision optics manufacturing. Rapidise operates STQC-compliant infrastructure with design capabilities across DFM, DFA, DFT, DFMEA, and PFMEA, alongside mechanical design and jig development with integrated End-of-Line testing and APQP processes to ensure first-time-right, error free product development. Advanced inspection systems including 3D AOI, In-Line X-ray machines, Flying Probe testers support rigorous quality control. Automated pick-to-line inventory systems and over 25,000 sq.ft. of smart warehousing enable efficient component storage. Rapidise infrastructure supports production volumes up to 25 million electronics products annually, enabling manufacturing high-volume technology products.

Rapidise is showcasing its capabilities at Electronica Expo, Greater Noida (8-10 April), highlighting its work across embedded systems, AI-powered devices, and connected hardware platforms. For more information, visit www.rapidise.co or contact connect@rapidise.co Media Contact: Anuj Godara - +91-8743921527 Omkar Avhad - +91-7039707564 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952720/Rapidise_Leadership_Team.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712788/5907531/Rapidise_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)