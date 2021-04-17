Rapper Honey Singh gave me opportunities that boosted my career: Vineet Kumar

You would like to read
- How APIS is driving growth and expansion
- First Kiss: Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Ipsitaa's Brand New Chartbuster
- After a sweet start with Apis Honey, Apis India Limited is in expansion mode of its FMCG portfolio
- Vineet Nanda as Director - Sales and Marketing of Krisumi Corporation
- Krisumi Corporation - India's First Indo Japanese Real Estate Company Appoints Vineet Nanda as Director - Sales and Marketing
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): The journey from being a marketing expert to becoming the 'entertainment big shot' hasn't been easy for Vineet Kumar.
He started from scratch and created growth opportunities - not only for himself but for many other budding artists including Star Boy LOC and Money Sondh.
Vineet has so far produced and directed several peppy Punjabi and Hindi songs under his music label Weez Muzic and Weez Records and is now planning to venture into filmmaking.
"Make your passion your profession and you will enjoy every moment of it - I believe in this mantra. And since my passion lies in the showbiz industry, I want to try my hand in anything and everything. I want to widen my perspective towards all genres and give the artists from various languages a goal for global domination," said Vineet, while talking about his passion and revealing his future plans.
"With that aim in mind, I am currently working on the idea of releasing a movie. The announcement for the same will be made shortly. I am sure that people will love it as much as they loved our songs," he added.
"India has got talent in abundance. All you need to do is look for these 'underdogs' and give them a mentor for proper guidance. And that applies to the Haryanvi industry as well. We have very talented people there but the kind of content they create is very absurd and unpolished. There is a lot of potential in them and I want to use it to create something as good as any international project," Vineet stated, expressing his concern about the Haryanvi and Bhojpuri entertainment industry.
Vineet, a regular employee doing a 9-5 job, overnight turned into this super-ambitious person who was confident enough to take risks in life. He credits his success to Indian rapper Honey Singh.
"He is a legend, was a legend, and will always be a legend. I met him in 2012 at my lounge, which was in Delhi and that day was a turning point in my life. Not only he inspired me in many ways but also gave me opportunities that boosted my career," he concluded.
Apart from the aforementioned music labels, Vineet also owns a company in Dubai under the name Weez Production LLC, which primarily deals in all kinds of shoots - advertisement shoots, professional wedding photoshoots, music video shoots, film shoots, and whatnot. The company has so far done big and small projects including international film and commercials.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor