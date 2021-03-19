RateGain ranks in Deloitte Technology Fast50 for the fifth time

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain, the leading provider of SaaS solutions in travel and hospitality, was recognised by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for the fifth time, as one of the fastest-growing technology companies.
The coveted list ranks 50 of the fastest-growing technology companies across hardware, software, communications, media, life science, clean technology and related sectors, based on their three-year percentage revenue growth.
RateGain made it to the list the second year in a row, improving its ranking from 43 in 2019 to 21 in 2020. RateGain has previously secured a place on the list, ranking first in 2007, second in 2008 and again ranked in 2016. Over the last three years, the company has registered double-digit growth.
Recognised as one of the most innovative companies to work for, RateGain's SaaS offerings are playing a critical role in helping all leading travel and hospitality companies recover from the pandemic by providing an AI-powered end-to-end acquisition platform for revenue management teams to identify and create new revenue opportunities every day.
As the world unlocks, and the pent-up demand for travel comes back in the summer, RateGain is poised to continue on its growth trajectory in 2021.
"I want to thank my team, our customers and partners who made this recognition a possibility. We are honoured to be featured on the Deloitte Fast50 list, one of the most reputed programs to identify the fastest-growing tech companies. Our strong customers, team members who have created an award-winning culture, financial discipline, and a sharp focus on building AI-enabled applications have been the four pillars that have contributed to our growth. As travel re-emerges in 2021, we are confident that RateGain's strategy is aligned to enable our customers to maximize on this surge," said Harmeet Singh, CEO, RateGain on the recognition.
