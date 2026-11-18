PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Red Chief today announced the launch of 'No Shortcuts Cypher', a new multi-year cultural IP aimed at discovering and nurturing emerging talent in India's Desi Hip-Hop (DHH) community. Rooted in Red Chief's ethos of No Shortcuts. No Auto-Tune. Real Talent., the platform will combine competition with mentorship, cash prizes and live performance opportunities, creating a pathway for emerging artists to develop their craft and reach wider audiences. Led by Red Chief and brought to life in partnership with TribeVibe Entertainment, 'No Shortcuts Cypher' will feature Raga, M-Zee Bella and Sez as the faces of Season 1, mentoring participants as they progress towards the grand finale in Gurgaon in January 2027.

Mr. Parth Gyanchandani, Executive Director, Red Chief Brand, said, "No Shortcuts Cypher is designed as a multi-phase cultural IP and aims to give emerging DHH artists and concerned such talents from all over the country a platform to showcase their originality, lyrical ability and artistic individuality. Red Chief's daunting belief that real success is earned through commitment to the process, not quick results. So, with Season 1 of 'No Shortcuts Cypher' marking the beginning of this journey, the initiative seeks to create sustained opportunities for new voices within India's evolving hip-hop landscape, extending beyond the competition itself. The competition will culminate in a grand finale in Gurgaon in January 2027, where the top 16 contestants will take the stage alongside other featured performers. The winner will receive a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, while the two runners-up will each receive ₹1 lakh. All three winners will also receive mentorship from the judges and opportunities to open for TribeVibe campus shows, giving them a platform to reach new audiences and gain valuable live performance experience."

Mr. Rahul Sharma, Head of Marketing, Red Chief Brand, said, "With No Shortcuts Cypher, Red Chief is choosing to build a home within the culture, growing alongside it rather than standing on the sidelines. The IP is designed to grow a community around India's next generation of hip-hop artists and fans, one that resonates with young audiences across metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities alike, while staying true to the values Red Chief's long-standing customers already trust. In order to give a chance to more and more participants - we are promoting this IP across all leading digital media, Red Chief brand social handles, Red Chief own website, print media, hoardings and in colleges and DHH community through offline events as well."

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, said, "Red Chief's 'No Shortcuts' philosophy speaks directly to what hip-hop stands for, and that made this partnership an easy decision for us. India's Desi Hip-Hop scene is growing fast, with a new generation bringing their own stories and identities to the forefront. Through our campus network and live platforms, we look forward to helping Red Chief build No Shortcuts Cypher into a community where emerging artists are discovered, mentored and given real stages to perform on." Registrations for Season 1 of 'No Shortcuts Cypher' has opened through a dedicated microsite available at www.redchief.in, inviting all aspirants to showcase their talent and submit a 60-second audition video featuring an original rap verse. All terms and conditions mentioned in detail at this microsite only.

About TribeVibe Entertainment: TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a BookMyShow company, is a live entertainment company championing India's homegrown music artists and comedians, creating high-impact experiences across music, comedy and culture for audiences nationwide. Since its inception in 2019, TribeVibe has transformed the college festival landscape through a nationwide Campus Ambassador Programme, partnering with 850+ colleges across 85+ cities. Its growing ecosystem spans artist tours, branded intellectual properties, campus activations and Vibin', its flagship Gen Z festival. With 150+ artists and 4,000+ shows, including 3,000+ campus shows, TribeVibe engages over 2 million students annually. Its projects include Vir Das' Sounds of India tour, Prateek Kuhad's 10-city run, Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar comedy tour, Anuv Jain's Dastakhat Tour, Vishal-Shekhar's Super Hit Tour, Anirudh Ravichander's XV show in Hyderabad, Kartik's South India Tour, Sanam's India Tour, McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam, and cultural showcases featuring Aditya Gadhvi and Falguni Pathak. As it expands beyond metro cities, TribeVibe continues to bring live entertainment to new audiences through scalable, hyperlocal experiences, backed by BookMyShow.

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