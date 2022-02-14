Redington partners with Check Point Software Technologies to bring cybersecurity solutions to SMBs in India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Redington India Limited, the largest IT software and products distributor in India today announced its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally.
This partnership highlights both companies' commitment to provide uncompromised security to the Small and Medium Sized Business (SMB) market in India.
As part of this partnership, Redington will be a distributor for Check Point Software's cybersecurity solutions to SMBs in India, through their 15,000-strong partner network. Check Point Software's Quantum Spark series of gateways enable organizations to secure their network, cloud, mobile, endpoints and IoT devices. Check Point Quantum Spark Gateways extends Enterprise grade security to SMB customers through an easy to manage, deploy and affordable solution offering.
Redington's extensive distribution management and distribution network experience combined with Check Point Software's expertise in cybersecurity will ensure a range of innovative products and services are delivered to the Indian market efficiently.
Commenting on the partnership, Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Check Point Software Technologies (India & SAARC) said, "As the threat landscape for SMBs becomes more complex, the demand for cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations across all vectors has grown. Our partnership with Redington, India's largest IT software and products distributor will enable us to reach more segments of the Indian market and protect SMBs against all kinds of cyber threats."
R Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington India Limited said, "At Redington, it is our endeavour to provide best-in-class solution to our customers. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to represent Check Point Software. Our association with Check Point has come at a time that is critical for the Indian SMB Market. Cybersecurity is critical and Check Point's solutions will allow the enterprises to make cyber security a priority for their setups. We are looking forward to this association to be a long and fruitful one."
Jabez Selwyn, Senior Vice President, Redington India Limited said, "This association with Check Point will compliment Redington Security Portfolio, as it offers next generation firewall tailor made to protect SMBs from every threat with seamless communication and threat prevention. This will help our channel partners meet the increased security needs of their customers as their business changes."
Redington, commencing its Indian operations in 1993, is today positioned as the largest Supply Chain Solution Provider in emerging markets. As a group, Redington is present in India, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore and CIS countries. Redington provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all categories of Information Technology products (PCs, PC building blocks, networking, software and enterprise solution products) and Consumer and Lifestyle products (Telecom, Digital Lifestyle products, Entertainment products and Digital Printing Machines) to over 200 international brands.
At Redington, we offer robust technology solutions and services to enable a seamless flow of products and services for our partners. Redington's Technology Services and Solutions group enables partners in meeting end-customer demands. From technical expertise in the form of pre-sales, deployment, and professional services - we work with partners ensuring they are equipped to solve customer challenges. Visit (https://redingtongroup.com/india) to know more.
This story is provided by PRNewswire.
