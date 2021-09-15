Rege-Jean Page is Longines' newest Ambassador

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swiss watchmaker Longines has announced that actor Rege-Jean Page has joined the brand as its newest Ambassador of Elegance and it is impossible to imagine a more fitting appointment.

Page has an elegance that transcends borders and generations, and an effortless sense of style.

Rege-Jean Page's Emmy-nominated performance as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's hugely successful Regency-period drama Bridgerton captivated audiences all over the world. His portrayal turned him into one of the world's most admired performers, garnering global praise for his role, with individual award nominations from the Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others, and a win for Outstanding Actor at the NAACP Image Awards.

The British actor has been announced as a Longines Ambassador of Elegance and the Brand's CEO, Matthias Breschan, could not be more thrilled, saying, "An actor with Rege-Jean's talent, poise and presence only comes along a few times in a generation. He has already accomplished so much but it is clear that this is only the beginning of what will be a magnificent career. It's fair to say that he redefines elegance and all of us at Longines are excited to welcome him to the family."

Rege-Jean Page is also looking forward to the partnership. Describing his enthusiasm for Longines, he says, "It's simple, really. Longines makes such beautiful watches. There is something very special about being able to work with things that bring beauty to the world."

Rege-Jean Page's upcoming projects include a starring role in Paramount Pictures' blockbuster, Dungeons and Dragons, and he recently finished filming on Joe and Anthony Russo's The Gray Man for Netflix. He will next star in and executive produce a new, reimagined version of The Saint for Paramount Pictures.

Rege-Jean Page starred in Shonda Rhimes's 2018 legal drama series, For the People, and in 2016, he memorably introduced himself to a global audience in the role of Chicken George in the Emmy-nominated series, Roots. In film, he was most recently seen in the Emmy-nominated jazz-era romance Sylvie's Love from Amazon Studios.

TIME honoured Rege-Jean Page by including him in its 100 Next list, the magazine's annual list of the men and women who are shaping the future in their fields and defining the next generation of leadership.

For years, Longines' claim it is so much more than a motto - has been "Elegance is an Attitude". Does Rege-Jean Page consider himself to be elegant? He smiles and says, "That's a tough question to answer! I think I'm capable of elegance and I like to hold myself to a standard of elegance, which means carrying myself with a certain consciousness. Part of that is a generosity and living in a way that is helpful to other people. In doing that, you can bring more beauty to the world."

Longines couldn't agree more and is proud to welcome Rege-Jean Page to its family of Ambassadors of Elegance.

Based in Saint-lmier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports, over the years.

Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.

