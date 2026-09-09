PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Reliance Digital is bringing back its #TakeTheFirstBite campaign ahead of the upcoming Apple flagship launch, with a witty new creative that gives one of the world's most famous apple moments a modern twist.

Reimagined, the creative features Sir Isaac Newton as "Mr. iSeek NewPhone," seated beneath a tree and looking up in anticipation as history repeats itself. A playful nod to the iconic Newton story.

The thought behind #TakeTheFirstBite is simple: when something this eagerly awaited is about to drop, everyone wants to be among the first to get their hands on it. Through the creative, Reliance Digital builds anticipation around the wait itself, while creating an unmistakable visual connection to the product category, reinforcing Reliance Digital's position as the first and the only destination to grab the most awaited Apple's drop. The OOH is designed to make people stop, look twice and smile, using humour and cultural familiarity to turn the anticipation of the Apple launch into a story of its own.