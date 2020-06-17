Revenue Growth Strategy and Solutions at EvolveBPM - launched by Silicon Valley Veterans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The pandemic and the subsequent economic recession have not deterred first-time entrepreneurs from launching their new companies.

is one such launch and is a new generation provider of disruptive Revenue Growth (RG) strategy and Solutions for the global B2B market.

Headquartered out of Sheridan, Wyoming, USA with client success offices located in New York and Phoenix, Arizona, today has over 100 FTEs across their delivery facilities in India (Mumbai / Bengaluru) and Philippines (Davos).

"These challenging times were best suited for a company like EvolveBPM, since it helps clients with more focussed and intent-based leads/opportunities that will help deliver better sales revenues and return on investment for their marketing dollars," said Satish Sadasivan - Chief Mentor @ EvolveBPM, while speaking with the press.

The core team at has over 100 years of international sales experience including global stints across US / ME / APAC with organisations like Cognizant, Hewlett Packard, EDS to name a few. The key learnings from these experiences have resulted in founding EvolveBPM to help solve and decode the complex process of selling.

Powered by their revolutionary 6W and DDIA framework, EvolveBPM helps clients with market research, organisation research, persona demographics backed with high-quality demand generation solutions. They deliver high impact ABM programs across the globe.

Their solutions include:

iRev - MQL / SQL / HQL Lead Generation Solutions

iIntel - Data build / Cleanse / Maintain / Company Profile / Persona Profile

iMedia - Content Design / Develop / Landing Pages / eBooks

They have also made significant investments into building enabling products and platforms including:

Innovator - Content hub for tracking engagement across multiple channels

TechBase - Technology Install Base

Trapyz - AI-enabled consumer behaviour tracking platform

Highlights:

25,000 Leads delivered monthly - Email / Telemarketing / Webinars / Conferences

North America / EMEA / APAC Coverage

Over 30 Mill+ contacts database

12,000 tech products tracked across 300,000 company locations

