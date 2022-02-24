Rishabh Tandon Faqeer Studio launches "Yeh Ashiqui"

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): Rishabh Tandon has secured a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. He understands a way to hit the perfect notes which makes his musical pieces easily shift gears between dreamy pop, intelligent alt-rock, intricate Hindustani classical with equal ease and turn in some unforgettable hooks and brilliant orchestration.

His latest Valentine's special release, Yeh Ashiqui is about deep affection for the one you love and takes you around when you've fallen in love again. It makes you ruminate. The song is soothing as the first drizzle and also powerful as a thunderstorm.

The sensational "Yeh Ashiqui" was sung by Rishabh Tandon, and the Lyrics were written with Soham Majumdar a famous lyricist. This precious song is produced by renowned Ashok Roy, Mix & Master- Hemant Khedekar. Exclusive video song of Yeh Ashiqui has featured Rishabh Tandon and Roselyn D'Souza as the leading cast.

The recording Engineer and Color correction cast included Ganesh Nair and Mavericks. For this song, the Production Head is Deepak Jhangiani, and the Executive Producer is Karunesh Mishra with Label Zee Music Company. The rest of the Production House cast consists of The FaThe Faqeer Pad Studios, Director- Shadab Khan, DOP- Deepak S Garg, Costumes- Ozlem Kabul and Video Editor- Abhiraj.

Rishabh Tandon expresses his gratitude by saying, "Love is about the moments lived that make a Life. It feels I am possessed by the Energy of the Universe that happens through me. Music remains the only inseparable love story to my Life. I sincerely thank my parents, family, friends, team members and fans for wishing this moment for me in all the passing years of a dark, lonely room to this day today, a journey of a decade - Fak'iir, Living Limitless."

