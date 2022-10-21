Robotex India and BMC India launch STEM robotics lab in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Robotex India today announced that in collaboration with BMC Software India Pvt. Ltd. (a subsidiary of BMC Software, Inc.) the launch of multiple initiatives towards strengthening the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education ecosystem in India.

With the unique initiative 'Build Your First Robot', BMC Software aims to empower 250 government school female students in Pune with the emerging technology skills required to increase their employability and bridge the gender divide. This is one of the first programs of its kind launched in the state of Maharashtra.

BMC India has also created the first-of-its-kind "STEM Lab" in B T Shahani Navin Hind High School, a Zilla Parishad School in Pune to further augment the ecosystem for students to acquire future STEM skills like coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, application development, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which enables them to pursue future opportunities in the digitized world.

"We aim to train over 2 million students by 2023 pan-India on employable skills such as coding, robotics, and AI," states Payal Rajpal, director, Robotex India. "The goal of our partnership with BMC helps bridge the gender gap in STEM and prepare students from marginalized communities in rural India for jobs of the future."

Fueled by transformative technological investments and a massive market of digitally connected individuals (projected to be around 560 million), the digital revolution has been gaining traction in India at a rapid pace. However, despite this progress, there has been a high gender disparity in terms of women pursuing STEM fields. This divide is even more prevalent for students that come from lower income households.

"The future has to be 'inclusive'. "Offering opportunities to increase the number of women in technology will expedite technological innovation and enhance the ability to serve the world at large," Sakaar Anand, India Country Head, BMC Software. "Organizations, like BMC, must do everything possible to improve the outreach of STEM education among women."

Robotex India has educated 30,000 students from government schools in rural, tribal, urban India. Our mission is to unite global expertise aiming towards impacting technological innovation advocacy on building future-ready and pandemic-proof systems educating students on co curricular fit for the 21st century, addressing the disconnect between degree and skills, Bridging Digital Divide to build a solid foundation for future generations with increased employment options.

BMC works with 86 per cent of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC - Run and Reinvent

BMC Cares is an ongoing engagement globally to inspire & empower BMC's workforce to invest in people and enrich communities across the Globe through digital literacy, interventions, and accessibility to create An Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

For more information, please visit (https://www.robotex-india.in).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)