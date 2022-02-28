RPS Auria Hosted a visit on February 26 and 27, 2022

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): RPS Auria Residences recently conducted their new marketing campaign 'Sample Flat Dekha Kya?' During the campaign the customers were welcome to visit the RPS Auria on February 26 and 27, 2022. The ultra-luxurious building hosts flats from 3BHK to 5BHK.

RPS Auria Residences is a residential space that has been designed to be Faridabad's new landmark residence through stunning architecture, spacious layouts, and a slew of unbeatable features. The project is located in the prestigious RPS City and spread across 11.92 acres of space.

The sample flats are ready and the prospective buyers were invited to take a look at the building. This was first of a kind initiative by a developer in Faridabad. More than 499 people came with their families to look around at RPS City, Sec 88, Faridabad. The city being the perfect host had organised games for the kids and also food for all.

The project include special features and amenities like Kids Play area, badminton Courts, Yoga Meditation Area and more. Homes are designed by keeping customers in mind and the location enjoys abundant natural light and cross ventilation. This project is near 2000 bedded Asia's largest charitable hospital Maa Amritanandmyi.

The project is funded by L & T Finance Ltd. The possessions of flats will start soon. The first phase of 3BHK units is running some final finishing and will be delivered in coming days.

Talking about the campaign Suren Goyal Partner RPS Group said, "RPS Group has also envisioned in transforming the way real estate businesses oriented their product offerings as well as marketing and sales strategies. We are therefore mostly associated with a lifestyle that's unique and sustainable."

The campaign ran in full swing. Outdoor hoardings generated huge interest and likewise numerous registrations were received.

The Group has developed approx. 90 Lacs square feet through state-of-the-art architectural designs for offices, houses and condominiums, through well conceptualized gated communities. RPS Group has carried out several projects like RPS Green Valley, RPS Green Valley Plaza, RPS Paras Apartments, RPS Savana, RPS Palms, RPS Galleria, RPS Arcade, RPS Auria, and RPS Infinia.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)