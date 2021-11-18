Rubix Data Sciences receives ISO 27001 Certification from LRQA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rubix Data Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Rubix) today announced its approval by LRQA to the following standards:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013

Approval number(s): ISO/IEC 27001 - 00033166

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard for managing information security and details the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the Information Security Management System (ISMS).

By adhering to the ISO/IEC 27001 standard, organizations are able to hold their information assets in a more secure manner. Information assets include financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by the third parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-Founder & CEO, Rubix said, "We are delighted to have received the approval for the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification from LRQA which is a leading global provider of independent assessment services including certification, validation, verification and training. The audit of our Information Security Management System carried out by LRQA was extremely rigorous and Rubix is happy to have met the demanding standards required for ISO/IEC 27001 certification. When Rubix was set up, we were clear that we wanted to adopt best-in-class information security practices. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification received from LRQA will further enhance our customers' confidence in the Information Security Management System at Rubix."

The scope of the approval of the ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification received by Rubix from LRQA is applicable to:

Management of Information Security covers provision of Business-to-Business Credit, Supplier and Compliance Risk Assessment and Monitoring, Fraud, Identity and Compliance checks, data management and Risk Analytics using Rubix's proprietary product platform called RUBIX Automated Risk Management and Monitoring System (Rubix ARMSTM) along with support functions such as Human Resource, Finance, IT and Sales.

