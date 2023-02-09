New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Ideas are what drive innovation, from the supermarket to the factory floor. These ideas need to be digitized in order to be relevant. But many people believe that it is beyond their means, which is where Sachin Dev Duggal's Builder.ai comes in practical. Building easily adaptable, affordable software for your business may increase your confidence in becoming digital or staying non-technical.

But your small firm won't perish because you lack the required abilities. Because of this, not many business owners are educated in computer science or software engineering. The only thing required is the ability to spot any technological flaws and take the appropriate actions to work around them. Alternately, you may use Sachin Duggal's professional network Builder.ai to solve your own technological problems by creating your own software for business in accordance with your requirements.

The creation of apps and websites is made possible by low-code and no-code platforms, which, as their names imply, do not need writing a ton of code. The final stop on the railway to streamlining app development isn't learning to code and becoming your company's technical asset. Since automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning have advanced recently, small companies may now construct customized applications without the hassle of learning coding or paying a developer. For instance, Builder.ai, an AI-powered platform made by Sachin Dev Duggal that gathers data on the features, structures, and designs of existing apps, may assemble an app according to your vision and specs, much like an assembly line.

In his account of how he came to develop Builder.ai and where he got the inspiration for this ground-breaking expert network, Sachin Dev Duggal says, "I started a cloud computing company as soon as I graduated from college, quit my job, where I was developing a photo sharing app and got really rogered by a developer. And I remembered that I studied engineering at Imperial. If it's so challenging for me to create software, imagine how challenging it must be for the nearby small bakery. And six years ago, that's actually when we began this. About six years ago."

When working with consultants and development shops and the conventional method, which involves doing something that anybody can do, it doesn't happen since the software development sector of India needs magic that dwell people to finance the concept. We can all speak. Therefore, the perennial issue is: Why can't software listen? And so, Sachin Duggal developed Builder.ai, a program that listens to your needs and requirements, understands them, and then builds software to meet them without causing you a heart attack because you don't know how to code.

Although this technology is currently in its infancy, it is conceivable that as these automated development systems advance, they will eventually be able to equal the talents of human developers. Companies have found a way around this by combining AI with human workers, which provides the best of both worlds. The advantage of this technology is that it frequently involves less time and very less money.

"The only thing stopping you from completely digitizing your company is your ignorance of upcoming technology. Creating applications is now possible for small company owners, frequently without the need to learn how to code or to hire a developer" says Sachin Duggal. You may be an early user of the AI-powered, automated software development platforms that could aid small firms in expanding in the future years, while many are still searching for the ideal answer.

