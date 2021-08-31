Sam and Jane Foundation launched "Skill Development Training Centre" for women in Tenali and Guntur District

Andhra Pradesh (Guntur), August 31 (ANI/India PR Distribution): The objective of this initiative is to offer certificate-based training to women in diverse areas, including tailoring, embroidery, handicraft, jute bag making, pickle making, and mushroom cultivation. It will enable them to become financially independent and enhance their socio-economic status, alongside supporting the cause of women's empowerment.

Dr. Nidhi Meena, an IAS officer, was the 'Guest of Honour' of the event who graced the occasion with her dignified presence. During her speech, she addressed the significance of skill development for women to stand firm on their feet.

SJF believes that women form the backbone of a flourishing society. They bring life and warmth to the world as a mother, sister, daughter, and wife. But many times, in a bid to fulfill the many responsibilities in these roles, they forget living for themselves. In the hustle to make the dreams of their children and entire family successful, they put an end to their dreams and aspirations. On the other hand, there are also women who want to work and become self-dependent, but are stopped by their families.

All these issues are not just confined to the rural areas or women who are housewives; the hardships are the same for working women as well. A recent survey conducted by Reuters revealed that after the current pandemic led to the humongous loss of jobs, the female labour participation rate in India has gone down to (https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-female-labour-participation-rate-falls-161-pandemic-hits-jobs-2021-08-03) 16%. Similarly, a press release by the Press and Information Bureau, India highlighted the dip the in work population ratio of women aged 15 years and above in (https://pib.gov.in/Pressreleaseshare.aspx?PRID=1540619) Andhra Pradesh (49.6% in 2013-14 to 47% in 2015-16).

The all-new "Skill Development Training Centre" by Sam and Jane Foundation attempts to resolve these concerns effectively and in a professional way. From artistic activities like embroidery and tailoring to daily home activities like pickle making, the NGO is focused on supporting women belonging to different backgrounds. They can become an expert in their field of interest and even start getting earning opportunities.

The training period will be of 2 months where experienced and qualified women trainers will train the participants. In order to lay an equal emphasis on each of them, the training will be carried out in two shifts with 30 women in the morning and 30 in the evening. By this way, the trainers will be able to give personalized attention to each of them and assist them efficiently by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. The trust also provides courtesy tea and snacks to all the learners.

After completion of the course, they will be provided with the certificates by the NGO. The certificate will act as a testimony to their skills and understanding of the particular activity that they will be associated with.

The successful execution of this program would adhere to the vision of SJF of a collaborative society where every individual can live empowered with their heads held high. After seeing the participating women prospering with flying colors, others will also seek an inspiration to pursue something that motivates them.

Sam and Jane Foundation is a charitable trust that was registered in 2016. Since its inception, it has helped numerous charity programs and initiatives for aiding and uplifting the poor and the needy. The focus areas of the organization include an array of verticals like agriculture, environment, healthcare, education, social cause, disaster management, and women empowerment. They strive hard to cater to diverse sections of the society, including children, women, youth, the disabled, old-aged people, and so on.

