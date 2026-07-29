NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on 22 July 2026, marking a major shift for the company's foldable lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra retains the familiar book style design, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) introduces an all new wider, landscape first form factor, Samsung's lightest book style foldable yet at 201g. Both premium foldables are now available for preorder in India, with shipping set to begin from 4 August 2026. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is priced from Rs. 1,99,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs. 1,79,999. You can explore both foldables at your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store across 4,000+ cities in India.

Experience their design, displays, and performance in person, then purchase them on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a more convenient buying experience. A Quick Breakdown Samsung's 2026 flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide), share core DNA but target entirely different audiences. The Shape: Tall Book vs. Passport Style The Ultra keeps the classic book style form with an 8.0 inch main display and a 6.5 inch cover screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 breaks the mold with a shorter, passport like 7.6 inch inner screen (4:3 aspect ratio) and a compact 5.5 inch cover screen (10:16 aspect ratio), designed for media consumption and side by side multitasking.

Performance: Two Configurations, One Chipset Both devices pack the identical Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, ensuring top tier speed. Both also now scale up to the same top configuration -- 16GB of RAM with 1TB of storage -- with the Ultra additionally offered at 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB tiers, and the Fold 8 offered at matching 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB tiers below its top variant. Cameras: Pro Grade vs. Sleek Dual Setup For photography enthusiasts, the Ultra stands out with a triple lens system featuring a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (up to 30x Space Zoom). The design forward Fold 8 cuts the zoom lens entirely, relying on a leaner dual 50MP main and 50MP ultra wide setup, along with 10MP cameras on both its inner and outer displays.

Battery, Build, and Software Keeping these giant screens lit takes plenty of juice, with the Ultra housing a larger 5,000 mAh battery compared to the Fold 8's 4,800 mAh cell. Both support 45W wired fast charging plus 20W wireless charging. On the software front, the two are identical twins, launching with Android 17, One UI 9, and full Galaxy AI support, including new features like Now Nudge. Physically, the Ultra relies on Samsung's traditional aluminum and glass armor, while the Fold 8 debuts a fresh design language and Flex Titanium Alloy screen tailored to its landscape layout. Both models carry an IP48 dust and water resistance rating.

Which Samsung foldable should you pick in 2026? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 have now launched in India and are available for preorder. While both foldables share Samsung's premium foldable engineering, they target different users through their shape, cameras, and pricing. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra focuses on delivering a refined, camera first flagship experience for power users, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 brings an entirely new widescreen form factor for users who want something different from the traditional book style foldable. Prices in India Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: - 12GB + 256GB: Rs. 1,99,999

- 12GB + 512GB: Rs. 2,19,999 - 16GB + 1TB: Rs. 2,59,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide): - 12GB + 256GB: Rs. 1,79,999 - 12GB + 512GB: Rs. 1,99,999 - 16GB + 1TB: Rs. 2,39,999 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is well suited for users who want the most advanced cameras, largest storage options, and a familiar tall foldable design for productivity and content creation. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide), on the other hand, appeals to users who want a fresh, landscape first foldable experience better suited for video, gaming, and widescreen multitasking. Both devices offer a premium foldable experience, with the final choice depending on your budget and the shape of foldable that suits your lifestyle.

Shop for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance Buying a premium foldable smartphone becomes more convenient when you do not have to pay the full amount upfront. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) are now available in India on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. Whether you prefer the flagship focused Fold 8 Ultra or the all new Fold 8, flexible payment options can help make your purchase more affordable. You can also check the latest offers available on eligible smartphones at the time of purchase. Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store. 2. Enquire about Easy EMI options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide). 3. Check the available offers and benefits. 4. Choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget. 5. Complete the purchase and take home your new foldable smartphone with convenient monthly payments. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)