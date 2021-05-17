Sandhya Kulkarni and her Talent Corner story

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV Media): "Hire Character, Train Skill".

It all started in 2017 when Sandhya Kulkarni met Rashesh Doshi, Managing Director of Talent Corner HR Services at the exhibition of Franchisee India.

Since then, there was a sheer success in the camaraderie. With a Bachelors in Electronic Engineering and an MBA in Marketing, Sandhya has worked in the Semiconductor Industry for over 12 years now.

After a bunch of relocations along with her super-supportive family, she landed a one on one with Talent Corner. It took her an instant to grasp the fact that she could work from her 'own space and pace' in this phenomenal field of Human Resources via Talent Corner and diving into the Recruitment Franchise Business.

As Sandhya expected there was warmth and support from Talent Corner from the start. She never really had to start everything from scratch. The organization provided her with the clientele and it was just enough to get her magic started. Soon she helped her way above all and the growth was phenomenal.

Before joining Talent Corner and becoming a Franchise owner, Sandhya had aimed to have an improved client base, a great balance in work-life, and last but not least a good income. And it is only fair to say that Talent Corner did not disappoint her expectations. She completed 4 years with the Mumbai-based company, it already has a presence all over India.

Although, Sandhya mentioned that she went through a process of exclusive market study, training on recruitment, and headhunting, it took a lot of hard work and dedication to get where she stands now.

Sandhya slowly and steadily built her client base and went on expanding it. The clients started appreciating her by recommending her to other organizations regularly. She gradually started to understand the nuances of the work structure of recruitment and HR services. But amidst all the success, she witnessed a dry patch during the start of the pandemic in 2020.

However, the dry patch didn't last for too long as it was followed by a productive period and steadily the proceedings again picked up the pace. All due to the hard work and sheer drive of making it big. Now, Sandhya is looking forward to growing the business more and focussing on quality sourcing of candidates so that it helps the process of growth as well as maintains goodwill.

Talent Corner believed in Sandhya with a whole heart and kept backing her with all sorts of support necessary. Be it client-related or market-related. Sandhya's dedicated and inspiring experience is what urges her to say 'look no further, this is the right place to be' to her potential peers.

Sandhya Kulkarni, Franchise Partner, Talent Corner, says, "For all those women who want to get a perfect balance between work and life, Talent Corner is the place. Not only one can generate new businesses and build your own Talent Corner Franchise but also have the comfort of working at their space and pace. And to all of them who are not from the recruitment industry, Talent Corner gets you ready before you go into the field so there is no uncertainty jumping into it. When it comes to supporting, everyone is very approachable and Doshi is personally involved with proceedings. He visits us biannually and ensures that everything is in order. He conducts major decision-making meetings often, be it about mergers, downsizing, acquisitions, etc. Also, necessarily there is the scope of complete flexibility which everyone seeks from their workplace. Currently looking forward to taking gigantic leaps over to the success pool and growing Talent Corner limitlessly."

Talent Corner is making it big in the recruitment industry. Already making it flourish and scaling it up a notch day by day. Providing recruitment solutions to organizations, to expand, grow and develop since 2002 (19+ Years of operation).

With more than 20,000 successful recruitments, spreading it out to 63 franchises around India and more than 2500 clients, Talent Corner is unstoppable right now. Even the Franchise Reviews and the digital presence is phenomenal, the number of Positive Google Reviews is the highest by any other recruitment company. The company has been listed in the Top 100 Franchise opportunities in India.

Also, it seems like making a mark on social media is really very crucial, but even that is covered well for Talent Corner. LinkedIn page is well over 93,000 followers and increasing with time. So, making a mark digitally and traditionally is done well in this sector as well as sectors like manufacturing, advertising, logistics, real estate, engineering, etc with their impeccable recruitment drives. After the exemplary growth of the company so far, Talent Corner hopes is to make the presence more eminent with days passing by.

For more information, please visit: (https://talentcorner.in/franchise-at-talent-corner) Talent Corner

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)