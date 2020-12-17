Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz gets exceptional response worldwide

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt and helmed by award-winning director Girish Malik, was premiered on Netflix over the weekend. It is a heart-warming story about refugee children in Afghanistan who are the first victims of terrorism.
As the reports are pouring in, Torbaaz is doing exceptionally well across the globe. The film is trending at no. 1 position in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar and other Indian subcontinent countries. The film is also trending amongst the top 10 in many other countries like Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. The appreciation for a Hindi film at this scale in various countries comes as encouraging news for Indian cinema as it expands the horizon for Indian filmmakers in newer territories.
The film shares a unique point of view about the human impact of the global issue of terrorism in the form of an entirely fresh concept. The writing by Girish Malik and Bharti Jakhar is layered, informative and emotional. It is a tough subject to tackle, informing and drawing the audience into what exactly has been going on in Afghanistan- the decades of war and destruction and then also telling the story of this man, Nasser (played by Sanjay Dutt) who takes it upon himself to transform the lives of a group of refugee children through the game of cricket.
The film succeeds in taking you into this world haunted by tragedy, violence and destruction and evokes emotions in the right measure. It is a heart-warming tale of hope and not just a bleak look at the circumstances, and yet it is not a flight of fancy and false hope. This is the reason probably why Torbaaz has connected with the audience world over.
"The film talks about realistic solutions to a complex issue; giving an aim and hope to the future generation so they can stay away from the path of destruction," said Puneet Singh the Producer of the film.
Torbaaz is finding acceptance amongst the audience and receiving positive reactions all over. Under the banner of Clapstem Entertainment Torbaaz is Produced by Raju Chaddha, Puneet Singh, Rahul Mitra and Co-produced by Amardeep S Reen.
