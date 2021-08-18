Saturo wins the 2021 Oracle NetSuite Excellence Award for India Region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saturo is recognized by Oracle for its excellence and innovation in NetSuite ERP service to create comprehensive and compelling solutions.

Saturo Technologies, a leading NetSuite ERP Solution provider and an authorized NetSuite Partner in India, has been declared as Winner in excellence award for India region category by Oracle. Saturo is recognized for its quality service and innovative solutions to Oracle NetSuite customers.

"Congratulations on Oracle NetSuite excellence award, we appreciate the way your organization conduct our business in a way that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers. With this success, come greater opportunities and challenges. Face it with the same energy! We wish you the best," says Vishal Kanal, Oracle NetSuite Channel Sales Director.

"I am honored to be Saturo tech partner manager. Thank you so much for your contribution to Oracle NetSuite Indian business. You really came through, proving what it means to be an Oracle NetSuite dedicated partner. The extra effort you put in was really appreciated in year FY21," says Shivakumar Chandrasekhar, Oracle NetSuite Channel Sales Manager.

"We are thankful to entire Oracle team and management for helping and guiding us during this journey. We are delighted to have been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Oracle NetSuite Excellence Awards for NetSuite Partner across India, Organizations are under increasing pressure to solve complex challenges and drive better outcomes for their business. This recognition reflects the depth and breadth of our commitment to deliver top-quality Oracle NetSuite solutions that drive breakthrough results for our clients across the globe," says Deepak Singh, CEO of Saturo Technologies.

Being an authorized Oracle NetSuite partner allows Saturo to help the NetSuite customers, with its experienced and certified NetSuite consultants, to embark on a transformation journey that promises impactful and measurable results.

Saturo has received this acknowledgment from the Oracle NetSuite India, which defines how it works together as an organization. It has done phenomenal work in COVID-19 pandemic and promoted throughout the organization their core values - clarity, unity, and agility. Additionally, the award validates that Saturo's talent development strategies, reward and recognition, employee experience, and emphasis on diversity and inclusion help their employees accelerate their performance and drive to deliver a superior customer experience.

Saturo is committed to outstanding personal performance. Its achievements are shaped by the strength of the foundations it has set. Defining its vision of excellence.

Saturo provides an end to end solution for their NetSuite instance which starts from Consulting and ends with Support. "We have an experienced team of NetSuite Consultants, NetSuite Developers, NetSuite Trainers, and NetSuite support persons.

Saturo Technologies offers professional offshore NetSuite Customization, development, online training services based out of India. Saturo's client base is from the USA, UK, Middle East, APAC, and Australia."

Saturo's NetSuite developers are having in-depth experience in NetSuite customization, Suite Scripts, NetSuite API, NetSuite integration with other systems, Custom reports, Custom form and custom fields and records. Our proven records ensure that you get a complete, flexible, and easy-to-use solution to improve your business performance without worrying about technical things.

Saturo has developed its own product known as (https://billmade.com/)BillMade POS which is seamlessly integrated with Oracle NetSuite. POS for NetSuite is evolved over the years with a proven track record in the retail industry.

The Oracle NetSuite Excellence Awards for Partner, encourages innovation by Oracle NetSuite Partner, using Oracle's products and technology to create value for clients. The awards reflect Saturos's success in adopting NetSuite Specialized approach, aimed at enabling alliance partners to establish industry recognition by following a formal process to become specialized in key Oracle solution areas.

This latest "Oracle NetSuite Excellence Award" of the Year 2021 demonstrates Saturo's commitment to providing quality solutions and services that drive real business value and results. This award recognizes Saturo as an ideal Oracle NetSuite partner across India.

Know more about Saturo: (https://www.saturotech.com/)www.saturotech.com.

