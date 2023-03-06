SBEH and Eminent Entertainment announce 'Dunk Fest', a Grand Holi Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): 2023 is going to be a year to bring back the much-awaited Holi parties. To celebrate the festival with a bang, Hitesh Keswani of Silver Beach Entertainment and Hospitality (SBEH) and Sudipan Das of Eminent Entertainment, are hosting a grand Holi bash this year. They have gotten some of the biggest Bollywood DJs headlined by DJ Chetas. The event will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at JVPD Grounds, Juhu, from 10 am onwards.

With organic colours, rain showers, a dunk foam tank and much more; this party will be one of Mumbai's biggest Holi events of 2023. The team has planned a food village of over 15 plus food and beverage stalls; extensive long bars and some surprising celebrity appearances. The event will also have Nani, the Natural star who is coming to promote his film 'Dasara'. Many other celebrities will also be part of this grand event.

Talking about the event, Sudipan Das of Eminent Entertainment says, "COVID stopped everything and now that the pandemic is over, the Holi celebrations will be in full swing. Dunk Fest is going to be a larger than life event. We have handpicked cuisines, tasted over 100 plus food items and locked our menu. From alcohol-infused popsicles to crazy starters, there is a variety of items to choose from. With good food, great music and the festive spirit, it's going to be a fun bash. We are looking forward to hosting all the guests."

Book tickets here to attend the event -

(https://linktr.ee/dunkfest?fbclid=PAAaZ0UW3NSo8smQ_9aiDsVFfKqSwXAj5AYOoF1uInUGhdrVQKWXJ8da-1bco)

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)