SMPL New Delhi [India], January 20: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune has successfully concluded its Final Placement Season for the Class of 2025, recording an impressive 95.29% placement rate. The outcome reinforces the institute's strong industry credibility and its continued focus on producing career-ready management professionals equipped to thrive in a competitive business environment. Despite a dynamic hiring landscape, SCMS Pune witnessed consistent recruiter participation and strong salary outcomes across sectors. Students secured opportunities in consulting, BFSI, analytics, retail, technology, and professional services, with roles spanning marketing, finance, operations, strategy, human resources, and business analysis. Placement Highlights - Class of 2025:

- Overall Placement Rate: 95.29% - Highest International Package: ₹17.00 LPA - Highest Domestic Package: ₹10.00 LPA - Median Package: ₹7.00 LPA These figures underscore sustained employer confidence in SCMS Pune graduates and reflect the institute's emphasis on academic rigour, practical exposure, and holistic skill development. Strong Corporate Engagement and Recruiter Diversity The placement season saw participation from a diverse pool of reputed organisations, offering students exposure to both established corporates and emerging businesses. Leading recruiters for Placements and Internships included Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, Zomato, ExploreIt, Amazon, Planet spark, Tech Mahindra, ICICI, Tres Vista, Accenture, Preferred Square among others. Recruiters cited students' problem-solving abilities, adaptability, communication skills, and industry awareness as key differentiators.

The wide sectoral representation enabled students to align placements with their individual interests and long-term career aspirations, further strengthening the quality of outcomes. Placement Cell Driving Career Readiness At the heart of SCMS Pune's placement success is its dedicated Placement Cell, which works round the clock to ensure students are well prepared to meet professional challenges. The core objective of the cell is to bridge the gap between intense industry competition and the talent available on campus through continuous engagement, training, and mentoring. Beyond facilitating recruitment, the Placement Cell conducts structured training programmes focused on developing critical professional skills such as aptitude, communication, interview readiness, and workplace competencies. It also plays a key role in strengthening corporate relationships, expanding recruiter networks, and increasing industry exposure for students through interactions and engagements.

The Placement Cell additionally oversees the functioning of the Internship Cell and the Career Development Cell, ensuring students receive end-to-end career guidance--from early exposure and internships to final placements. Its consistent efforts have enabled SCMS Pune to maintain strong placement statistics year after year, even during challenging economic cycles, reflecting the resilience and employability of its students. The Placement Cell is headed by Ms. Varsha Gavali, with Ms. Ekta Trivedi, Placement Cell Coordinator, and a dedicated team of student representatives, who collectively ensure a smooth, transparent, and student-focused placement process. Commenting on the placement success, Dr. Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune said,

"The placement outcomes for the Class of 2025 are a reflection of our institution's unwavering focus on academic excellence, industry integration, and holistic student development. Even in a dynamic hiring environment, our students have demonstrated resilience, professionalism, and strong business acumen. We are proud of their achievements and grateful to our corporate partners for their continued trust in SCMS Pune talent." The Class of 2025 demonstrated determination and professionalism throughout the placement cycle, successfully navigating multi-stage recruitment processes. Several students secured offers in competitive domains such as consulting and analytics, while others converted roles aligned with their academic strengths and career goals. Many credited the institute's structured mentoring, industry exposure, and hands-on learning approach for their successful transitions into the professional world.

