New Delhi [India], February 17: Who doesn't wish for their dreams to come true? Almost everyone does. But Roslin is different. She hopes her dreams never turn into reality.

The recently released trailer of JioHotstar's latest web series Secret Stories: Roslin opens with an unsettling line: Roslin never wants to see the man with green eyes in her life. Yet fate appears to have other plans.

As the visuals unfold, it becomes clear that what she fears most may already be waiting for her. That tension, between dream and destiny forms the emotional core of the series.

Leading the show is Sanjana Dipu, who plays Roslin. Having impressed audiences with her performance in Moothon, she now steps into a darker, more layered role. The trailer suggests a character caught between innocence and dread, vulnerability and strength.