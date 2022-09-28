Servall, announces the launch of its new product range - Performax

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV): The leading two-wheeler maintenance and repair company Servall is all set to launch its new product range - Performax.

The product lineup includes 2W Automobile Lubricants, Control Cables, and Air Filters.

Servall, a multi-brand 'two-wheeler one-stop solution', provides next class in service to all two-wheeler users with trained technicians and team members, who provide service to the two-wheelers. They accept a limited number of vehicles per day ensuring each bike gets the necessary attention and also provide warranty repairs with no hidden charges.

Servall comes up with a pick-up & drop facility, engine DE- carbon and other maintenance packages like - Annual Maintenance Contract, Servall First (Priority Service), Servall Assurance, Family AMC & Accessories, helmets, Insurance etc., providing One stop Solution to the two wheeler users.

The company is the result of passionate industry enthusiasts working together to provide best-in-class multi-brand two-wheeler maintenance services. The company's aim is to become the best service provider of the Country, they give their customers utmost priority and strive to achieve new customer satisfaction benchmarks of Industry. Keeping their vision is to be the first choice of two-wheeler users.

The aim of Servall's new venture is to cater to the needs of its end users while keeping their pocket-friendly. Furthermore, they are planning "EV Maintenance Programs" where customers can be totally stress-free regarding maintenance and spare parts replacements of their EVs just like Ics.

Adding to the same Kaushal Naik, Managing Director and the Founder of the company Servall says, "We are already having our franchise workshop chain in the south Gujarat region and they are running superbly well before we launch this project to pan India. We would like to have a strong product portfolio so that our Franchise can be benefited from it. These products will help our customers to have quality products at Competitive rates, as we have thoroughly researched and made the products which stand out. These products will also help us to have footprints in unexplored areas of India from which we are already getting inquiries for Servall Franchise".

Servall pioneered the workshop chain in 2017 with three pilot projects to resolve all two-wheeler user service maintenance problems. The company became Famous within the first year by providing good services and facilities to customers. While performing in a large region can be very complex, the company has decided to have franchisees replicate the wow experience throughout the extended region.

To know more, please visit: (https://www.servall.in)

