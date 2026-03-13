PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Shipwaves Online Limited has announced that it has secured a significant purchase order worth ₹1,56,70,678 from Hindalco Industries Limited to implement a comprehensive end-to-end logistics digitalization solution designed to enhance Hindalco's export and freight management operations. The order, disclosed under regulatory requirements to BSE Limited in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Regulations, marks an important milestone in Shipwaves' growth journey and reflects increasing demand for technology-driven logistics solutions among large manufacturing enterprises. Hindalco, a flagship metals company of the Aditya Birla Group, selected Shipwaves after evaluating multiple logistics technology platforms and recognizing the company's specialized capabilities in digitizing global freight operations.

Under the engagement, Shipwaves will deploy its advanced platform to support Hindalco across several key areas of logistics management, including: * End-to-End Export Shipment Management: A centralized system for planning, documentation, tracking, and execution of export shipments. * AI-Enabled Freight Bill Audit: Automated validation of freight invoices to improve cost accuracy and reduce revenue leakage. * Digital Freight Tender Management for Imports: A transparent and structured digital platform for managing freight procurement and tendering across logistics partners. Industry observers note that the adoption of digital freight management platforms is gaining momentum as companies seek to streamline global supply chains, improve transparency, and optimize logistics costs.

For Shipwaves, the collaboration also strengthens its presence within the Aditya Birla Group ecosystem, following the earlier onboarding of Grasim Industries on its platform. The contract, which will be executed over a three-year period, further validates Shipwaves' technology as a scalable and enterprise-ready solution for global manufacturers looking to modernize their logistics infrastructure. Company officials stated that securing a marquee enterprise client like Hindalco reinforces Shipwaves' position as a trusted technology partner for large industrial organizations seeking digital transformation in supply chain and freight management. Safe Harbor Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. Past performance should not be simply extrapolated into the future. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry (global or domestic or both), significant changes in the political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

