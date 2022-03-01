Shree Rapid Technologies partners with Boston Micro Fabrication to bring precision micro 3D printing to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 3D Printing is well known in the manufacturing sector for prototyping and production of end-use parts, but only recently has the technology reached the milestone where it can handle the tiny features and tight tolerance of micro parts.

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), USA has been at the forefront of Micro 3D Precision Manufacturing providing ultra-high resolution 3D Printers, with the ability to match the resolution and tolerance of micro-injection molding process. Achieving the milestone with their Projection Micro Stereolithography (PuSL) Technology BMF has enabled the production of precision micro parts which was earlier considered a complex process.

The Partnership with Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) marks the entry of BMF 2 micron series, 10 micron series and 25 micron series 3D Printers in India. With Micro 3D Printing applications spread across a wide variety of industries, the BMF printers, having the combination of ultra-high resolution, accuracy, and precision allow for more intricate, exact, and replicable parts. With the ability to reach resolutions as low as 2 microns, industries such as Medical, Electronics, Microfluidics will be further benefited by being able to print stents to prosthetics to surgical planning, electrical components, connectors and tools like Lab-on-Chip and other devices. Overcoming the challenges faced in traditional manufacturing techniques making Micro 3D Printing a more viable production option.

SRT has always been at the forefront of growing the 3D Printing Industry in India and pushing for a more Atmanirbhar Bharat, providing the complete range of Digital Manufacturing Technologies from Reverse Engineering to post-processing. Partnering with Boston Micro Fabrication the pioneers in microscale 3D Printing systems, makes SRT one of the only global companies providing technologies of global Digital Manufacturing brands.

"We are excited to partner with Shree Rapid Technologies in order to expand our sales and support network in India. SRT is driving 3D printing adoption across a number of industry verticals and is the backbone of the 3D printing industry in India, supporting enterprises and academics throughout the country. With their expertise, knowledge and experience they will position BMF to drive the enablement of precision manufacturing and miniaturization within medical devices, electronics, communications systems, photonics and beyond," said John Kawola, CEO of BMF.

"Boston Micro Fabrication has been able to provide a solution for an elusive process of rapid tooling for micro-moulding through its advanced Projection Micro Stereolithography. Which we feel is the need of the hour for 3D Printing in India. A breakthrough technology that can help change the way micro parts are manufactured across industrial applications. Partnering with BMF has helped strengthen SRT's portfolio of Digital Manufacturing, offering technologies for not just Large Scale 3D Printed parts but also Microscale parts," said Nitin Chaudhari, Partner Shree Rapid Technologies.

