Shubhahsish Homes innovates nature-friendly mid-segment housing in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/ATK): Shubhashish Homes, a real estate start-up takes a forward step in revolutionizing nature-friendly mid-segment housing.

Mohit Jajoo, the CEO and Executive Director of Shubhashish Homes, laid its foundation with the aim to introduce mid segment housing projects with eco-friendly concepts.

The company recognized the increasing housing demand of the mid-income group in the city, and strived to fulfill their needs by combining several nature-friendly amenities to make a positive impact on the environment and benefit the wellbeing and health of the residents.

The developers and the managing team let their imagination and emotion loose to understand the dire need of more and more green housing projects in India. They have taken into the account that the degrading environmental situation will reflect dreadful outcomes if continued to be ignored.

Mohit Jajoo stated, "We abide by our core values that are spreading happiness, being positive, putting ethics first, promoting innovation, and being nature friendly. Our commitment to our core values has helped us reaching this far, encompassing a great success in a short span of time. We strive to be unique, helpful, and dedicated to our customers' need when it comes to provide a range of services. While prominently being a real estate development company, we also provide construction, sales, maintenance and other services as well. Our aim is to be there with any kind of needs our customers' come up with."

(https://shubhashishhomes.com) Shubhashish Homes launched its first big project in Jaipur by the name of Shubhashish Geeta in its first year of operation. It features a luxury, 'Resort Lifestyle Theme' 2, 3, and 4 BHK villa and apartments.

It is a nature-friendly project spread over 9 acres with 75 per cent open area including the highest per-acre water harvesting pits in North India, 21000 plus Trees and Plants (highest per acre density of Plantation in Rajasthan), 450 plus electric car charging points, pre-paid smart water meters, use of STP treated water for flushing and plantation, and use of AC wastewater for plantation. The innovativeness involved in the project and its modern amenities are making it the talk of the town.

"Just like any startup, we have had our fair share of ups and downs which majorly included 3 months of lockdown in 2020 and 2 months of total lockdown in 2021. Despite losing good 5 months of Construction and Development period out of the total of 18 months, Team Shubhashish was able to get the Completion Certificate for development and construction of all the houses of Phase 1, outer development, club, parks, and other services" says Mohit.

"It is one of the very few housings to offer Rajasthan's one of the only few 8 layered basketball and tennis court, 3 badminton courts, 2 cricket nets, and 2 swimming pools. It also has the lowest density of human / sq. meter in any Mixed Housing (Villas & Apartments) in Rajasthan. The people have shown their trust in Shubhashish Homes and bought the nature-friendly resort lifestyle offered at Shubhashish Geeta. In our first year of operation we have risen from revenue of zero to Rs 40 Crores (the value of houses sold), by booking a total area of 1 lakh 30 thousand sq. ft," adds Mohit.

It is admirable that the Company is aiming for 100 per cent year on year growth in the financial year 2020-2021, i.e. by targeting to sell a total area of 2 lakh 50 thousand square feet.

The 5 Year Goal of the Company is to make an annual sale of 150 crores on 5 lakh square feet of area. The Company is all set to grow and flourish in other parts of India as well. Shubhashish Homes envision creating standardized nature-friendly mid-segment housing across the country.

