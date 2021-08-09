SidAngel uplifting Indian Startups to take the Bigleap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Indian Startup Ecosystem is booming exponentially. India stands in the third place as the largest tech start-ups hub in the World. In order to provide an uplifting platform and honour such Indian Startups, SidAngel - a Mumbai-based Angel fund - organizes a online startup pitching competition every year called the Bigleap Startup Awards.

Bigleap Awards is one of the most prestigious and recognized national level awards which not only showcases the ideas and business potential, but also contributes in fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. After a grand success in 2020, this year the event is scheduled on 29th of August.

The organizers will be announcing the names of startups who have qualified for the second round on Wednesday, 11th August, 2021. This year, more than 500 startups have participated for Bigleap awards, out of which only the top 20 will be making their way to the final round. These finalists will then be presenting their startups in front of eminent juries like Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO - Bombay Stock Exchange; Niranjan Hiranandani, Director - Hiranandani Group; Kalpana Saroj, Chairperson - Kamani Tubes and more.

This year, the winners will be awarded in 3 categories: 'The Startup Of The Year', 'Woman Entrepreneur of the Year' and 'Eco Startup of the Year' & will be awarded with the prizes worth of Rs. 10 Lac, Rs. 5 Lac and Rs. 3 Lac accordingly.

Bigleap 2021 is sponsored by MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and Mystical Propack Pvt. Ltd. Bigleap has also partnered with Amazon web services & 16 additional partners to provide growth support like mentoring sessions, amazon credit points, workspaces support, incubation support and much more worth Rs.1 Lac to the top 20 finalists.

"Lockdown has created a lot of opportunities for new entrepreneurs, especially for those who are driving businesses through technology based models. We have seen a lot of start-ups delivering value to its end users in this difficult times. Bigleap is a great platform to help these start-ups grow even more by presenting them in front of top Business Tycoons of India & help them start-ups source more opportunities to scale-up." - Dr. Harshadeep Kamble, Secretary (Small & Medium Industries) & Development Commissioner (Industries) & Advisor to the Bigleap Team.

"SidAngel has been consistent in providing funding and mentoring programs for uplifting Indian Startups. Considering a tough competition this year, we are keen to see many 'women leading startups' making their way to the 2nd round of Bigleap awards & disrupting the Indian Startup Ecosystem. Apart from the awards, we are building a platform for Indian Startups to network & collaborate and coin great businesses." - Suraj Gaydhane, Co-founder & CEO, SidAngel.

"BigLeap was really a giant leap for us. As winners of the introductory edition, we got not just money from BigLeap, we also got a very thorough analysis of our business plan from eminent jury members. Their feedback gave a lot of confidence during the most testing pandemic hit months. Most importantly we got plenty of direct mentoring support and networking connections from top level senior government officials from Maharashtra state." - Manigandan Kumarappan, CEO and CoFounder of Evlogia Eco Care Pvt. Ltd & Winner of BigLeap 2020.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)