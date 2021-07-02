Side-effect of Covid treatment: Loss of hearing capabilities!

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Target Media): During the pandemic, many organisations have contributed their bit in the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which, according to current estimates, has taken over four lakh lives.

Amid such a traumatic situation, it has also become necessary to keep the morale of medical staff and other people associated with the fight against the pandemic high and also protect the patients from the post-COVID complications.

One such initiative was taken by the Atharva Speech & Hearing Care Pvt Ltd (ASHC). It organized COVID AWARENESS campaigns to inform people about the side-effects of Covid treatments, one of them being the loss of their hearing capabilities.

For instance, they conducted Free Testing for Post-Covid patients with hearing loss. Also, the center's focus was on the rehabilitation of such patients either by providing (https://timesapplaud.com/atharva-speech-hearing-care/)hearing aids to solve their problems or medically assisting them. Furthermore, they are distributing masks and food to roadside beggars and homeless people

ASHC provides remarkable end-to-end affordable solutions for all hearing loss and speech impairment in Mumbai and Goa.

Atharva Speech & Hearing Care Pvt Ltd: A center of Excellence: Senior audiologist (https://www.ashclinic.com/)Dr. Ashwini Raut and her husband Vikas Raut founded ASHC in 2000 in Borivali, Mumbai. With the vision to provide excellent hearing lifestyles to all, ASHC works with dedication and honesty.

They gradually grew to various other parts of Mumbai like Andheri, Thane, Khar, Kandivali, etc. The centers have a team of qualified & friendly professionals. From diagnosis to resolving all hearing and speech-related disabilities, the centers cater to older adults and children, including the newborn. Newborn screening is done at various NICU across the city.

Atharva Speech & Hearing Care Pvt Ltd is an authorized dealer of some of the topmost hearing aid brands such as Signia (Siemens), Gn Resound, Widex, Unitron, Phonak, Oticon, Starkey, and many more.

Facilities Matching Global Standards: Importantly, at ASHC, all tests take place under the supervision of a qualified Audiologist & Speech Language Voice Pathologist.

After proper evaluation of patient's lifestyle and Pure tone Audiometery & other tests, patients are either referred to an ENT for medical management or given trial for various brands of hearing aids. Lastly, the patient is prescribed the most suitable hearing aids by the Audiologist and customised hearing aid fitting is done.

Additionally, special attention to children with speech disabilities is available in the speech and language therapy department at Atharva Speech & Hearing care Pvt Ltd.

Distinctive Services: On a mission to provide high-quality hearing at an affordable price. Other services available at their clinics, include Pure Tone Audiometry, Impedance Audiometry, Speech Audiometry, BERA, OAE , Voice Analysis , Speech/Language Therapy, and Voice Therapy.

ASHC takes pride in discharging social responsibility.

For more information, visit our website (https://www.ashclinic.com/)

