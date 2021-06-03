Sky Wire Broadcast offers end-to-end, state of the art broadcasting solutions to optimize audio-visual content

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/SRV Media): Sky Wire Broadcast, one of the leading system integration consultancy and service provider in Broadcast and Telecommunication industry offers end-to-end broadcasting solutions to optimize audio-visual content.
With a strong hold of 5% market share of the sunrise sector, Sky Wire Broadcast has manufactured and imported a wide range of audio-video and broadcast equipment, including executing various projects for regional and national broadcasters.
The company has more than 15 years of experience in the industry and specializes in formulating a broadcast site from the scratch by offering state-of-the-art technology. It has provided 100+ TV channel registration to operate in India, including satellite TV channels like IND24, ABZY Movie, BFlix, Live Today, Manoranjan TV, AM News, News World and many more. In addition, the company has been appointed by satellite providers to distribute their satellite bandwidth globally to enable best solutions to optimize the reach of audio-visual content.
Sky Wire Broadcast has built a reputable position with domestic and international broadcasters backed by their in-depth expertise and strong vendor support. The company has a rich and diverse vendor base that provides a range of high-quality products at effective prices, large network distribution including a robust transport and logistics facilities. Further, its client-centric approach, timely delivery and ethical business practices have been a yardstick of success.
To address the need of live streaming for broadcast and media industry, Sky Wire Broadcast has tied up with Mine Media, Kiloview and Black Magic Design. Through this collaboration, the company sells the entire paraphernalia of products, including live video encoder to support platforms like YouTube Live, Facebook, live broadcast audio and video encoding Livestream, etc.
Avnish Singh, the founder and owner of Sky Wire Broadcast says "The Indian Broadcast and Media industry has grown significantly in the past decade and adopted new technologies to keep up with changing times. During this time, we have been fortunate to be a partner of choice for many domestic and international broadcasters and deliver on end-to-end critical projects. Aligned to our vision to become the leading system integrator in the Asian region and recognising the shifting demands of our customers, we have significantly invested in building up our expertise and infrastructure for the future of broadcasting."
Apart from providing services to the broadcast industry, Sky Wire Broadcast is involved in providing state of the art solutions for online education. The company has over 50 product collaboration with companies worldwide to deliver seamless live classroom solutions to school, colleges, universities and coaching centres.
