Sneh Desai's workshop guided people on 'how to make wealth with the mind and not the time'

You would like to read
- Rishi Rich & Rush Toor Zakham Song that has bewitched Indian hearts
- Goibibo's Market Study: Millennials pick culturally rich destinations, indulge in weekend getaways and choose premium properties
- Bollywood Star Sunil Shetty invests in NFT Platform, Colexion
- Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi reunite for Pune to Goa
- The one who made rich contribution to Indian hockey team: Dhanraj Pillay celebrates his birthday with MG Gloster
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): Sneh Desai, India's prominent life and business coach from Ahmedabad, conducted a workshop titled 'The Super Rich' where he guided people on 'how to make wealth from the mind, not the time' on January 9.
For the first time, Sunil Tulsiani was invited as the chief guest at the workshop to transform people's lives through his valuable life-changing journey from a police officer in Canada to becoming a real estate tycoon in North America.
Tulsiani, who spearheads the largest Private Investment Club (PIC) in North America and is an international business coach and author, delivered an inspiring and insightful knowledge for generating a passive income through real estate. He (Tulsiani) not only changed the blueprint of attracting abundant wealth but also provided incredible strategies to achieve the same.
Sneh Desai, life and business coach, said, "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the audiences to listen to the personality like Sunil Tulsiani. He served as the police detective at Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for 15 years and turned to real estate investing. Tulsiani is known as 'the wealthy cop' of Canada."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor