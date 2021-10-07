Sony Launches XAV-AX8100 New in-car Media Receiver for Upgraded Connectivity and Navigation Experience

You would like to read
New Delhi, [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India introduced the new XAV-AX8100 in-car media receiver, offering new utility features, powerful sound, and smart features. The XAV-AX8100 is an updated model of the well-regarded current product (XAV-AX8000) with new HDMI connectivity while maintaining all the sophisticated design, seamless utility, smart features, and powerful experience.
The HDMI input in XAV-AX8100 offers flexible audio-visual connectivity for more entertainment options
The newly added HDMI connectivity in XAV-AX8100 in-car media receiver allows users to hook up external audio and visual source devices.
Improved visibility on 22.7 cm (8.95) anti-glare display with a clear responsive touchscreen
The XAV-AX8100 features a 22.7 cm (8.95) large display which makes it convenient for the driver while getting directions, looking for a song on their smartphones, or customizing their audio. The display panel features "anti-glare" clear responsive touch which makes it easy for the driver to see
for safer use on the road.
Connect your smartphone with XAV-AX8100 for reliable and responsive infotainment
XAV-AX8100 gives the flexibility to the driver to connect their smartphones via multiple platforms such as Apple CarPlay, Android Audio and Web Link. Apple CarPlay integrates an iPhone with the car audio's display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Apple CarPlay now supports third-party navigation apps, so it provides even more choices to get to the destination. Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car's display. Drivers can stay focused, connected and entertained, keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, while using voice to help with daily tasks.
WebLink is a lightweight app delivery platform designed especially for in-vehicle use. Using an Android or iOS device connection, it can mirror a smartphone screen right on the car audio display to offer reliable, responsive infotainment. Use the connected rearview camera when shifting the vehicle's transmission lever to the reverse position or simply tap the Rear Camera icon on the home screen. Drivers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition.
3-way adjustable and sturdy display mount for flexible installation
The sturdily built XAV-AX8100 features a 3-way adjustable display mount that works in three directions. The display gives the driver multiple ways to adjust the screen and offer flexible visibility while driving. The flexible installation option also allows the AX8100 to be installed in a variety of vehicles.
Enjoy a clear sound with less distortion with the 5 Volt signal and 3 pre-out connectivity
Sony's head unit with high voltage 3-pre out offers a 5-volt signal, offering clearer sound with less distortion. Digital Sound Processing (DSP) enables drivers to adjust while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of vehicles. The Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO) creates an ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 presets offers easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments. Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) compresses without any loss in quality. It can playback FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 48 kHz.
Price and Availability
The new XAV-AX8100 is available in car showrooms and car accessories shops across India.
Sony India is one of the country's leading consumer electronics brands, with a reputation for offering premium experience through new age technology, digital concepts and excellent after sales service.
For more details, please visit: www.sony.co.in/electronics/in-car-entertainment (https://www.sony.co.in/electronics/in-car-entertainment)
To buy Sony products, please visit Sony authorized car dealer
